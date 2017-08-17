Why is it a surprise? The people of Ealing are NOT our target market generally. Why start doing some now though, because we have something to promote, e.g. A bigger club that might draw in some folk
Fact is if you are going to spend money on promotion, if you are not going to get any return for that investment it's wasted money.
This view that lots of people have that when we move to an area we are going to get loads of new support from folk in that area is tosh, who is our target audience? Fans new to the sport? That's a very long slow game and that's a national problem. Lapsed fans maybe, reality is until we are competing at a higher level they are not going to come back.
So who do you target and how? Would spending thousands on banners posters press adverts have made any difference to our crowds? Doubt it.
There have been posters on here saying they have spoke to new fans, did they find out about RL in london from promotion?
Yes let's promote the club but spending loads of money on it is not going to work.