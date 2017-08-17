WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Promotion.

Re: Promotion.
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 9:21 pm
Rob from Erith
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2334
Location: Deepest Erith
We're coming to the end of our second season in Ealing and the club STARTS promotion/ advertising of the club? ( face palm)
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
Re: Promotion.
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 12:07 pm
northernbloke
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 191
Why is it a surprise? The people of Ealing are NOT our target market generally. Why start doing some now though, because we have something to promote, e.g. A bigger club that might draw in some folk
Fact is if you are going to spend money on promotion, if you are not going to get any return for that investment it's wasted money.
This view that lots of people have that when we move to an area we are going to get loads of new support from folk in that area is tosh, who is our target audience? Fans new to the sport? That's a very long slow game and that's a national problem. Lapsed fans maybe, reality is until we are competing at a higher level they are not going to come back.
So who do you target and how? Would spending thousands on banners posters press adverts have made any difference to our crowds? Doubt it.
There have been posters on here saying they have spoke to new fans, did they find out about RL in london from promotion?
Yes let's promote the club but spending loads of money on it is not going to work.
Re: Promotion.
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 7:38 pm
poplar panther
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 27, 2004 8:45 am
Posts: 4952
Location: poplar, landan, e14
There must be thousands of email addresses on the Broncos and Trailfinders databases. It would cost nothing to send out emails to these people and offer them a deal. Don't hold your breath.
Follow me on Twitter: broncoskolar@twitter.com

THE KING OF BRILLIANCE- JAMES LOMAS

available from: //WWW.LLPSHOP.CO.UK

The UK's leading RL book publishers.
Re: Promotion.
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 9:10 pm
Call Me God

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 3
northernbloke wrote:
This view that lots of people have that when we move to an area we are going to get loads of new support from folk in that area is tosh.


That's your opinion but it's not supported by Fact. Ask some long her supporters who actively helped the club letterbox the area around Griffin Park which era in the clubs nomadic history was the only one in which we left a ground with more fans than we arrived with.

Your opinion that you try to pass of as fact is shared by the cheque writer and whilst that's important, it doesn't make either if you right. If you don't market you don't grow....you shrink.....and the fact if the matter is the club have shrunk under the current ownership and that shrinkage still hasn't resulted in the club being self sufficient.....just smaller cheques from the benefactor.
Re: Promotion.
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 7:52 am
northernbloke
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 191
Call me dog!!! So at griffin park are you saying that all the new fans came from the Brentford area? Look at the demographics of Ealing
Re: Promotion.
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 7:53 am
northernbloke
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 191
Maybe Brentford was a lot to do with we were competitive
Re: Promotion.
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 10:10 am
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5334
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
NB Call me God lead or contributed significantly to the marketing programme at Brentford and will provide statistical facts. He also works in that sector.

I suspect his understanding of promotional growth is far more detailed than your throw away thoughts.
Mac out!
Re: Promotion.
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 5:27 pm
northernbloke
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 191
Surely you mean call me dog?

Maybe he did work in that are and can provide the numbers I would be interested to see the numbers that proved all the new support actually came from Brentford which is what has been suggested.
Let me give an example.
I have friends who live in Ealing, they are quite possibly pretty typical of the demographic, all be it higher end earners.
They are a typical family 2 kids. They are originally from N Yorks and have a good knowledge of the game, although RU fans. The boy now 21 played at trailfinders. Market them as much as you want until we start being competitive against the higher level competition they will never bother coming.
Why did people stop coming, because unless it's in yr blood interest will drop off when the team is not doing well.
So market away, but until we start having some success and start getting the bigger names in the game back it's money thrown away
Re: Promotion.
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 6:43 pm
Bostwick
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1152
So we do nothing. David Hughes decides he has had enough. The club folds.
Everybody off to Skolars, who do work hard at getting people through the gates.
Marketing needs to be smart, it need not be expensive.
Re: Promotion.
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 11:02 pm
northernbloke
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 191
I agree, and that's the whole point, the opening comment was about the club marketing now! Is that not smart? Spend money on marketing when you have something to market, as in the visit of Warrington.
Spend 100k on marketing!!! Still not going to get enough bums on seats to make the club sustainable if DH goes though.
Genuine question, what is skolars average crowd this season? Has it gone up stayed the same or gone down? How many of those that came to the Toronto game came back?
