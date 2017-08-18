Post a reply



pocket 4's wrote: Williams giving a terrible penalty away late in the tackle count near our own line (pulling Millington's ankle) was a killer turning point.



Max kicking out on the full and they score back-to-back was another.

Finn's missed kicks also important as we could have been leading at HT.



Final score is irrelevant as we stopped playing play-off style rugby once we went 12/18 behind and lost all respect for the ball chasing the game.



Those saying we don't want to finish 4th so we don't have Cas again want their head-testing. These high pressure games are a learning curve for our team who usually have no chance at this point in the season. All this experience will make us better.

The foot out rule from kick offs effectively shortens the in-goal area length by at least another metre. Having said that, it is pi55 poor to commit the offence when you have plenty of other metres available.



WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"



Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Daft penalties don't help. Fifita pushing, Williams holding on to an ankle for way too long. Moments like that change momentum.



I thought we played well, with vigour and effort, but just couldn't hold them when they got over their jitters. We did better than a lot of teams who've gone there. I've no complaints really. The best team won. It was their night, their party, and good luck to them.



WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Although we were to some extent the Architects of our own downfall, we did not have much luck either.



When Minikin knocked the kick on it bounced out into touch, but when Toupou deflected the pass it goes behind him and bounces up just perfectly for Webster to collect and dive over being an example.



Also don't know whether Finn had put his boots on the wrong feet but felt all the goals he missed were kickable and that could have given us some impetus in putting us ahead early in the 2nd half. Shifty Cat

Agree, some of the calls could have made a little bit of difference, they may have kept us in the 2nd half a little more.

Yes Finn's place kicking is a strange one because he looked like he couldn't miss the game before, but that's RL for you. Against Leeds the combo of Finn & Miller really clicked and Milky really caused some doubts in their defense Against Cas it splutted alomg at times, particulalry 2nd half. PMaybe Cas were better prepared for them, but it stil doesn't account for silly unforced errors etc.

Even with the big adgusments made for Wood, Grix and Arudal being out, I thought we stood a slim chance, especially if we came with the exect same desire in all facets of the game, as we did against Leeds. Ball control,no silly penalies & the excellent compltetion record, with a decent kick at the end of each set. Although at times we did see that, we really missed the dynamissim of Wood at Hooker and they took advantage of Arundal being out. Our poor choice in playing MCB at Centre and then BT on the wing. Which made no sense to me. MCB is one of the fastest wingers in the game, a Centre he is not a conistant one, especially against the better teams and is often out of poition in the defenive line.





I;m Down beat yes, but not end of the world. Hopefully we'll have Woody back, plus we can see what Randall is all about and I think when we have a proper Hooker playing, it brugs out the best in the forwards as well as creating that quick distrbution for the backs to score points..



All penalties are daft.



The only one that really irked me was Williams. It was on the fifth, the defensive line was set, there was just no need and it was so obvious.



There were two expensive players on the field last night.



Jowitt cost us a fair bit with a kick off into touch, a wasted grubber and an horrendous missed catch - however the kid tried all night, he gave his all and he scored and had a few other great moments. I can accept all that.



Williams came on for Hadley, essentially a forward to do the hooking roll and frankly was nowhere near as effective. He did nothing and as a quota player with NRL experience we needed far more from him. I'm finding his lack of impact (other than negative) in almost every game hard to defend. Maybe I expected to much but even if I hadn't he's not doing it for me. I think I'm being fair, it is after all the end of the season now.



Yep this pretty much sums up my feelings towards Williams. All the more disappointing when you expect so much!

I thought the league position money was shared by the players so not available for player recruitment

