Tricky2309 wrote: Although we were to some extent the Architects of our own downfall, we did not have much luck either.



When Minikin knocked the kick on it bounced out into touch, but when Toupou deflected the pass it goes behind him and bounces up just perfectly for Webster to collect and dive over being an example.



Also don't know whether Finn had put his boots on the wrong feet but felt all the goals he missed were kickable and that could have given us some impetus in putting us ahead early in the 2nd half.

Agree, some of the calls could have made a little bit of difference, they may have kept us in the 2nd half a little more.Yes Finn's place kicking is a strange one because he looked like he couldn't miss the game before, but that's RL for you. Against Leeds the combo of Finn & Miller really clicked and Milky really caused some doubts in their defense Against Cas it splutted alomg at times, particulalry 2nd half. PMaybe Cas were better prepared for them, but it stil doesn't account for silly unforced errors etc.Even with the big adgusments made for Wood, Grix and Arudal being out, I thought we stood a slim chance, especially if we came with the exect same desire in all facets of the game, as we did against Leeds. Ball control,no silly penalies & the excellent compltetion record, with a decent kick at the end of each set. Although at times we did see that, we really missed the dynamissim of Wood at Hooker and they took advantage of Arundal being out. Our poor choice in playing MCB at Centre and then BT on the wing. Which made no sense to me. MCB is one of the fastest wingers in the game, a Centre he is not a conistant one, especially against the better teams and is often out of poition in the defenive line.I;m Down beat yes, but not end of the world. Hopefully we'll have Woody back, plus we can see what Randall is all about and I think when we have a proper Hooker playing, it brugs out the best in the forwards as well as creating that quick distrbution for the backs to score points..Anyway well doone Cas on the LLS. It's been quality wise one of the best series of wins and games I've seen to win the LLS.