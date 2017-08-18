pocket 4's wrote:
Williams giving a terrible penalty away late in the tackle count near our own line (pulling Millington's ankle) was a killer turning point.
Max kicking out on the full and they score back-to-back was another.
Finn's missed kicks also important as we could have been leading at HT.
Final score is irrelevant as we stopped playing play-off style rugby once we went 12/18 behind and lost all respect for the ball chasing the game.
Those saying we don't want to finish 4th so we don't have Cas again want their head-testing. These high pressure games are a learning curve for our team who usually have no chance at this point in the season. All this experience will make us better.
Agree totally with all of this especially the last para - we should aim as high as possible. Re Jowitt's kick off though - I don't think we should be too harsh. It looked to me that the ball, had it bounced, might have landed just in the field of play. The foot over the line rule penalises good kicking and is illogical and just plain bonkers imo.