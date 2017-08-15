WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player of the season

Re: Player of the season
Post Tue Aug 15, 2017 8:36 am
chissitt




frank sinatra wrote:
:lol: Getting a bit desperate now aren't you Chissa old lad. I can always tell, your punctuation and grammar become none existent. I put it down to your inner rage, after all you're not used to people who don't show you the respect you clearly feel you deserve.

Your getting tiresome now frank in your desperation to belittle me, how low can you get by you of all people trying to score points for grammatical correctness.
Frank I have to tell you I'm at peace with the world and have no inner rage towards anybody, you'll be pleased to know I even have a certain amount of love for you, as for respect, well as you know you win some you lose some, personally I'm happy with the company I keep, it would seem that not only are you an armchair international and a rugby coach, but you also have a degree in psychology :D
frank sinatra wrote:
PS: Did you enjoy the game last Thursday, still don't here you mention it much?

Yes I went to the game last Thursday thoroughly enjoyed it, nothing left to say about it that hasn't been said on here already, and that's the reason you didn't HEAR me say anything about it.
I suspect that you broke a habit by actually going yourself, one piece of advice for you frankie baby if your big enough to take it,( and I don't mean in size) if your going to police this forum for grammatical errors' then might I suggest you practice what you preach, it will stop you looking like a tit.
fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.
Re: Player of the season
Post Tue Aug 15, 2017 11:28 am
Wildthing






Oh, come on you 2 it's getting tedious for us all now.

We get it, you don't like each other. Either ignore each other or PM each other as any future posts like those will simply
be deleted.

Re: Player of the season
Post Tue Aug 15, 2017 11:31 am
newcat





Meanwhile, away from the playground...

I feel that Milky may still have a big part to play in the last remaining (seven!!!!!!) games of the season. If he carries on with the form he showed last week, he could take us all the way and be a contender despite missing nine games.
Re: Player of the season
Post Tue Aug 15, 2017 12:04 pm
PopTart






Well that's a fair point.
Winning a vote is all about peaking at the right time

Re: Player of the season
Post Wed Aug 16, 2017 8:47 pm
Shifty Cat





Kirmudgeonly wrote:
Seems pretty clear to me that i was referring to hirst not fifita - why would i call a non starting prop someone who has started as many games as he's come off bench. I may be illiterate but i can see and count, anyway going back to the case for hirst as player of season really ? over wood, must have played more minutes than any other member of squad, David f who's the best impact forward we have thats transformed several games, mr consistent ashurst , or the dynamo thats tiny arona, tbh would have hurst below about another 5 players imo.

If that's what you meant fair enough mate, apologies. Like I said, it was because you mentioned Fifita then proceeded to talk about a Prop that caused the confusement.

Seems to me we're in general agreement with how we'd rank our players tbh. As I said before about Hirst, I'd have him down as probably our most improved player this season, but that's it.
Re: Player of the season
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 5:18 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo






How strange would it be for Dean Hadley to pick up an award. The guy has been immense.







Re: Player of the season
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 12:51 pm
PopTart






That reminds me. Can Hadley play against Hull in the 8s?

Re: Player of the season
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:21 am
inside man





Wildthing wrote:
I genuinely can't remember a season where so many players could (and should) win this.

Was just about to say the same, could be a joint t one this season.
Re: Player of the season
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:57 am
Tricky2309





PopTart wrote:
That reminds me. Can Hadley play against Hull in the 8s?


No PT he can't
Re: Player of the season
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:02 am
Telboy



Think Hadley could be up for a disciplinary after last week's game
Miller was in pub after game last week and was limping he said it was same leg he fractured hope it's nothing.


