fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.
Tue Aug 15, 2017 11:28 am
Oh, come on you 2 it's getting tedious for us all now.
We get it, you don't like each other. Either ignore each other or PM each other as any future posts like those will simply
be deleted.
TRINITY Wildcats.
Tue Aug 15, 2017 11:31 am
Meanwhile, away from the playground...
I feel that Milky may still have a big part to play in the last remaining (seven!!!!!!) games of the season. If he carries on with the form he showed last week, he could take us all the way and be a contender despite missing nine games.
Tue Aug 15, 2017 12:04 pm
Well that's a fair point.
Winning a vote is all about peaking at the right time
Wed Aug 16, 2017 8:47 pm
Kirmudgeonly wrote:
Seems pretty clear to me that i was referring to hirst not fifita - why would i call a non starting prop someone who has started as many games as he's come off bench. I may be illiterate but i can see and count, anyway going back to the case for hirst as player of season really ? over wood, must have played more minutes than any other member of squad, David f who's the best impact forward we have thats transformed several games, mr consistent ashurst , or the dynamo thats tiny arona, tbh would have hurst below about another 5 players imo.
If that's what you meant fair enough mate, apologies. Like I said, it was because you mentioned Fifita then proceeded to talk about a Prop that caused the confusement.
Seems to me we're in general agreement with how we'd rank our players tbh. As I said before about Hirst, I'd have him down as probably our most improved player this season, but that's it.
Fri Aug 18, 2017 5:18 pm
How strange would it be for Dean Hadley to pick up an award. The guy has been immense.
Sat Aug 19, 2017 12:51 pm
That reminds me. Can Hadley play against Hull in the 8s?
Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:21 am
Wildthing wrote:
I genuinely can't remember a season where so many players could (and should) win this.
Was just about to say the same, could be a joint t one this season.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:57 am
PopTart wrote:
That reminds me. Can Hadley play against Hull in the 8s?
No PT he can't
Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:02 am
Think Hadley could be up for a disciplinary after last week's game
Miller was in pub after game last week and was limping he said it was same leg he fractured hope it's nothing.
