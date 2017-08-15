WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player of the season

Re: Player of the season
Post Tue Aug 15, 2017 8:36 am
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6937
frank sinatra wrote:
:lol: Getting a bit desperate now aren't you Chissa old lad. I can always tell, your punctuation and grammar become none existent. I put it down to your inner rage, after all you're not used to people who don't show you the respect you clearly feel you deserve.

Your getting tiresome now frank in your desperation to belittle me, how low can you get by you of all people trying to score points for grammatical correctness.
Frank I have to tell you I'm at peace with the world and have no inner rage towards anybody, you'll be pleased to know I even have a certain amount of love for you, as for respect, well as you know you win some you lose some, personally I'm happy with the company I keep, it would seem that not only are you an armchair international and a rugby coach, but you also have a degree in psychology :D
frank sinatra wrote:
PS: Did you enjoy the game last Thursday, still don't here you mention it much?

Yes I went to the game last Thursday thoroughly enjoyed it, nothing left to say about it that hasn't been said on here already, and that's the reason you didn't HEAR me say anything about it.
I suspect that you broke a habit by actually going yourself, one piece of advice for you frankie baby if your big enough to take it,( and I don't mean in size) if your going to police this forum for grammatical errors' then might I suggest you practice what you preach, it will stop you looking like a tit.
fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.
Re: Player of the season
Post Tue Aug 15, 2017 11:28 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11292
Location: The City of Wakefield
Oh, come on you 2 it's getting tedious for us all now.

We get it, you don't like each other. Either ignore each other or PM each other as any future posts like those will simply
be deleted.
TRINITY Wildcats.
Re: Player of the season
Post Tue Aug 15, 2017 11:31 am
newcat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 13, 2008 4:49 pm
Posts: 593
Location: Wakey via Leeds
Meanwhile, away from the playground...

I feel that Milky may still have a big part to play in the last remaining (seven!!!!!!) games of the season. If he carries on with the form he showed last week, he could take us all the way and be a contender despite missing nine games.
Re: Player of the season
Post Tue Aug 15, 2017 12:04 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9461
Location: wakefield
Well that's a fair point.
Winning a vote is all about peaking at the right time
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Player of the season
Post Wed Aug 16, 2017 8:47 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3951
Kirmudgeonly wrote:
Seems pretty clear to me that i was referring to hirst not fifita - why would i call a non starting prop someone who has started as many games as he's come off bench. I may be illiterate but i can see and count, anyway going back to the case for hirst as player of season really ? over wood, must have played more minutes than any other member of squad, David f who's the best impact forward we have thats transformed several games, mr consistent ashurst , or the dynamo thats tiny arona, tbh would have hurst below about another 5 players imo.

If that's what you meant fair enough mate, apologies. Like I said, it was because you mentioned Fifita then proceeded to talk about a Prop that caused the confusement.

Seems to me we're in general agreement with how we'd rank our players tbh. As I said before about Hirst, I'd have him down as probably our most improved player this season, but that's it.
Re: Player of the season
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 5:18 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6103
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
How strange would it be for Dean Hadley to pick up an award. The guy has been immense.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
