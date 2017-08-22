WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chris Annakin.

Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 11:01 am
bren2k wrote:
Including every other SL coach out there? Surely if the clubs you mention had such advanced coaching methodologies, they'd have picked up these young superstars and contuinued their development - and they'd be putting in stellar performances every week, and we'd be rightly annoyed at the missed opportunities? As it is - most have indeed found their level.

Well surely those clubs I mentioned must have these advanced coaching methodologies you speak of otherwise how come they are turning out these quality young players that they are.

Just to make my point clear once again, I never said that they would turn out as good I just tried to make the point which seems to be lost on you that they were denied the opportunity that were offered to those at the other clubs' mentioned.

Even the top dollar Aussie imports don't put in stellar performances week in week out, so why on earth would you expect expect those what came through our academy to do so, and as for finding their levels, I'm sure you'll agree with me it all comes down to opportunity, the bigger the club the better chance you have, there are only so many SL clubs, most with a full quota of overseas' players, plus those with other qualifications to play SL leaving a less and less chance of establishing yourself, and other than retiring have little choice other than dropping down a division.
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 11:41 am
The problem for the club is that the fans who pay the money demand youth development as well as immediate on field success.
For a team with our resources that is difficult.

I don't really like Sean Wane's coaching but he stuck with Williams when he started out even though he made rookie mistakes. He came out and said it and told the fans to live with it and it would turn out for the better. Looks like he was right.
Admittedly Williams had a good team around him who could carry him when needed.
Makes me wonder if that's why Johnston and the others coming through are handling life better. Chester in part but they have Finn and Grix as mentors and a better quality team to work with.
Makes a difference I'm sure.
