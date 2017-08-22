bren2k wrote: Including every other SL coach out there? Surely if the clubs you mention had such advanced coaching methodologies, they'd have picked up these young superstars and contuinued their development - and they'd be putting in stellar performances every week, and we'd be rightly annoyed at the missed opportunities? As it is - most have indeed found their level.

Well surely those clubs I mentioned must have these advanced coaching methodologies you speak of otherwise how come they are turning out these quality young players that they are.Just to make my point clear once again, I never said that they would turn out as good I just tried to make the point which seems to be lost on you that they were denied the opportunity that were offered to those at the other clubs' mentioned.Even the top dollar Aussie imports don't put in stellar performances week in week out, so why on earth would you expect expect those what came through our academy to do so, and as for finding their levels, I'm sure you'll agree with me it all comes down to opportunity, the bigger the club the better chance you have, there are only so many SL clubs, most with a full quota of overseas' players, plus those with other qualifications to play SL leaving a less and less chance of establishing yourself, and other than retiring have little choice other than dropping down a division.