4foxsake wrote: Well no not overnight but with right coach and the right attitude then there's no reason you couldn't make a hooker out of Annakin. .. but I think the more effective point is how hard Annakin would be to stop from close range picking and going with his power and lower centre of gravity...he doesn't have to play hooker to do that the team have to plan for it though.

That ship has failed some time since I'm afraid, Annakin had all the right attributes to be a very good hooker unfortunately the coaching staff either lacked the foresight or just did not have a support system to make it happen, had he been at a club with far more coaching facilities he would have had one on one coaching and a greater opportunity to be successful.That team we are discussing proved beyond any argument they were better than all others, unfortunately after that season unlike clubs like Wigan, Leeds, and Wire most of those individuals had no support and nowhere to go, and because the club lacked the finances to take them to a higher level they just disappeared into the lower leagues where people just perceived that they had found their level.