Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 9:07 pm
Free-scoring winger
Danny brough?
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 10:01 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member
tissueman13 wrote:
I can assure u edam was griffin is also younger than annakin it also one thing giving the players u mention there plenty of player they have given contract to when they were young were are they now I was speaking really about bringing in player like hassan who is no better than annakin Salford did,nt want him are Salford better than wakie also I believe annakin as given is all for wakie


Greg Eden didn't play in that grand final win...Geore Griffin was on the bench though...team was..

1 - Will Colleran

2 - Dale Morton
3 - Danny Cowling
4 - Lucas Walshaw
5 - Joel Gibson
6 - Cain Southernwood
7 - Tom Henderson

8 - Russ Spiers
9 - Matt Wildie
10 - Adam Slater
11 - Kyle Trout
12 - Tom Harrington
13 - Chris Annakin

14 - Luke Pettman
15 - George Griffin
16 - Jordan Graystone
17 - Jordan Lowther

Cant' see that any of those we let go are now ripping it up somewhere else in Super League...it's probably no great surprise Annakin was one of the only ones to go on to play Super League as week after week he was outstanding that season...head and shoulders above anyone I saw that year...

Interestingly....there's only one Wigan player from that day still at Wigan and playing regular and that's Sam Powell.
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 12:39 am
Most of those players are with either championship or league one clubs currently
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 6:47 am
100% League Network
"Cant' see that any of those we let go are now ripping it up somewhere else in Super League...it's probably no great surprise Annakin was one of the only ones to go on to play Super League as week after week he was outstanding that season...head and shoulders above anyone I saw that year..."

I count at least 9 who played Super League. They are just not STILL playing super league.

I reckon Morton could have made something but he made some mistakes on live TV and others were coming through at the time.
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:22 am
Gold RLFANS Member
Looking at that list it's turned out about right IMHO. It's subjective in some cases as some of those players never really got a chance but that happens at all clubs and in life in general.

Of those only two stand out as surprising. Walshaw and Slater were two who I thought might make it. Walshaw I think was ruined by Agar whilst if I recall correctly Slater decided to chance his hand in Australia?

Southernwood was the real talent but even then people knew he had a poor attitude. The rest are all pretty much where I'd have expected them to be based on what they have done since.
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:26 am
Silver RLFANS Member
PopTart wrote:
"Cant' see that any of those we let go are now ripping it up somewhere else in Super League...it's probably no great surprise Annakin was one of the only ones to go on to play Super League as week after week he was outstanding that season...head and shoulders above anyone I saw that year..."

I count at least 9 who played Super League. They are just not STILL playing super league.

I reckon Morton could have made something but he made some mistakes on live TV and others were coming through at the time.


Many have been given the opportunity to play in Super League without really holding up.

Wildie had a decent run.

I thought the two centres Walshaw and Cowling looked promising. Cowling had a great game v Saints at home then suddenly went out of favour.
Morton never looked up to Super League standard. The ball steal in the Cas sudden death game really just was the last straw.
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 12:05 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member
As vasty says the big surprise really was Cain Southernwood not going on as he looked a cut above...Annalin may well have played a part in making him look better though the amount of times he used to break the line! Also thought Tom Harrington may have done something but probably had the size advantage at that level...

Quite a few of the Wigan team done ok in super league though, just not with Wigan..

Logan Tomkins, Jack Hughes, Matty Russell, Greg Burke, Jon Molloy to name a few! Think Charnley was amongst that group too but didn't play in the final?
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 1:39 pm
Tom Harrington smashed Callum Watkins all over the place at Stanningley, Kear did not have a clue what to do with that team, he should have left it to Drury and Hamshire to carry on the good work they were doing.
