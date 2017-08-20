upthecats wrote: Greg Eden didn't play in that grand final win...Geore Griffin was on the bench though...team was..



1 - Will Colleran



2 - Dale Morton

3 - Danny Cowling

4 - Lucas Walshaw

5 - Joel Gibson

6 - Cain Southernwood

7 - Tom Henderson



8 - Russ Spiers

9 - Matt Wildie

10 - Adam Slater

11 - Kyle Trout

12 - Tom Harrington

13 - Chris Annakin



14 - Luke Pettman

15 - George Griffin

16 - Jordan Graystone

17 - Jordan Lowther



Cant' see that any of those we let go are now ripping it up somewhere else in Super League...it's probably no great surprise Annakin was one of the only ones to go on to play Super League as week after week he was outstanding that season...head and shoulders above anyone I saw that year...



Interestingly....there's only one Wigan player from that day still at Wigan and playing regular and that's Sam Powell.

Looking at that list it's turned out about right IMHO. It's subjective in some cases as some of those players never really got a chance but that happens at all clubs and in life in general.Of those only two stand out as surprising. Walshaw and Slater were two who I thought might make it. Walshaw I think was ruined by Agar whilst if I recall correctly Slater decided to chance his hand in Australia?Southernwood was the real talent but even then people knew he had a poor attitude. The rest are all pretty much where I'd have expected them to be based on what they have done since.