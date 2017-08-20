As vasty says the big surprise really was Cain Southernwood not going on as he looked a cut above...Annalin may well have played a part in making him look better though the amount of times he used to break the line! Also thought Tom Harrington may have done something but probably had the size advantage at that level...
Quite a few of the Wigan team done ok in super league though, just not with Wigan..
Logan Tomkins, Jack Hughes, Matty Russell, Greg Burke, Jon Molloy to name a few! Think Charnley was amongst that group too but didn't play in the final?