Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 9:07 pm
Danny brough?
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 10:01 pm
tissueman13 wrote:
I can assure u edam was griffin is also younger than annakin it also one thing giving the players u mention there plenty of player they have given contract to when they were young were are they now I was speaking really about bringing in player like hassan who is no better than annakin Salford did,nt want him are Salford better than wakie also I believe annakin as given is all for wakie


Greg Eden didn't play in that grand final win...Geore Griffin was on the bench though...team was..

1 - Will Colleran

2 - Dale Morton
3 - Danny Cowling
4 - Lucas Walshaw
5 - Joel Gibson
6 - Cain Southernwood
7 - Tom Henderson

8 - Russ Spiers
9 - Matt Wildie
10 - Adam Slater
11 - Kyle Trout
12 - Tom Harrington
13 - Chris Annakin

14 - Luke Pettman
15 - George Griffin
16 - Jordan Graystone
17 - Jordan Lowther

Cant' see that any of those we let go are now ripping it up somewhere else in Super League...it's probably no great surprise Annakin was one of the only ones to go on to play Super League as week after week he was outstanding that season...head and shoulders above anyone I saw that year...

Interestingly....there's only one Wigan player from that day still at Wigan and playing regular and that's Sam Powell.
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 12:39 am
Most of those players are with either championship or league one clubs currently
