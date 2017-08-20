tissueman13 wrote: I can assure u edam was griffin is also younger than annakin it also one thing giving the players u mention there plenty of player they have given contract to when they were young were are they now I was speaking really about bringing in player like hassan who is no better than annakin Salford did,nt want him are Salford better than wakie also I believe annakin as given is all for wakie

Greg Eden didn't play in that grand final win...Geore Griffin was on the bench though...team was..1 - Will Colleran2 - Dale Morton3 - Danny Cowling4 - Lucas Walshaw5 - Joel Gibson6 - Cain Southernwood7 - Tom Henderson8 - Russ Spiers9 - Matt Wildie10 - Adam Slater11 - Kyle Trout12 - Tom Harrington13 - Chris Annakin14 - Luke Pettman15 - George Griffin16 - Jordan Graystone17 - Jordan LowtherCant' see that any of those we let go are now ripping it up somewhere else in Super League...it's probably no great surprise Annakin was one of the only ones to go on to play Super League as week after week he was outstanding that season...head and shoulders above anyone I saw that year...Interestingly....there's only one Wigan player from that day still at Wigan and playing regular and that's Sam Powell.