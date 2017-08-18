WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chris Annakin.

Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 7:17 pm
musson
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 533
vastman wrote:
Crowther is lightweight! what does that make Anakin then - a hobbit?

Anakin ran like a beast last night but got smashed every time. He simply isn't big enough for the roll he's being asked to do. 100% effort but is that enough at 26?



Absolutely not true, a couple of times semi broke the line and was able to get up and play the ball fast while the markers were off balance and led to us getting a roll on

Regarding his roll, he's playing as an interchange loose forward with Arona
Its a ploy that has being working incredibly well, as its like having a 3rd prop on the pitch, he tackles like a lion and helps keep Arona fresh

I seem him as a long term integral part of our squad and I hope we get him on a long term deal, I also believe that there is a lot of improvement to come from Chris now he finally seems to be finding his position in the team

Ultimately its down to CC and JK and in JK I don't think there is a man better qualified to decide on him getting a new contract or not
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 11:01 am
tissueman13

Joined: Fri Mar 25, 2011 3:37 pm
Posts: 5
If Chris do,s get a new contract it will see the only remaining player from the under 18 grand final winners mom in fact also remember him playing a big part in million pound game Brian Smith thought he deserved a contract but what does know at wakie they Don,t care about local talent only other player left in super league from grand final team is greg edam wonder how h,es doing u say at 26 h,es peaked if u have watched him play in is new roll he improves every game so there,s a lot more to come from annakin hope it,s for wakie
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 2:29 pm
victarmeldrew
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Nov 07, 2012 1:20 pm
Posts: 282
Greg Eaden wasnt but George Griffen was
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 3:15 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6563
Don't care about local talent? What do you call whacking out five year deal s to Johnstone, Jowitt and Batchelor.
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:11 pm
tissueman13

Joined: Fri Mar 25, 2011 3:37 pm
Posts: 5
I can assure u edam was griffin is also younger than annakin it also one thing giving the players u mention there plenty of player they have given contract to when they were young were are they now I was speaking really about bringing in player like hassan who is no better than annakin Salford did,nt want him are Salford better than wakie also I believe annakin as given is all for wakie
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:41 pm
takethetwo

Joined: Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:19 pm
Posts: 16
Eden and Griffin

Not Eaden and Griffen
