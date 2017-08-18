vastman wrote: Crowther is lightweight! what does that make Anakin then - a hobbit?



Anakin ran like a beast last night but got smashed every time. He simply isn't big enough for the roll he's being asked to do. 100% effort but is that enough at 26?

Absolutely not true, a couple of times semi broke the line and was able to get up and play the ball fast while the markers were off balance and led to us getting a roll onRegarding his roll, he's playing as an interchange loose forward with AronaIts a ploy that has being working incredibly well, as its like having a 3rd prop on the pitch, he tackles like a lion and helps keep Arona freshI seem him as a long term integral part of our squad and I hope we get him on a long term deal, I also believe that there is a lot of improvement to come from Chris now he finally seems to be finding his position in the teamUltimately its down to CC and JK and in JK I don't think there is a man better qualified to decide on him getting a new contract or not