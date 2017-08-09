I think JC gets a bit of a raw deal on here. At the back end of last season, I thought he went well and I would go as far as to say albeit in a very poor team performance, he was probably our best player in the semi final.

His chances have been limited this year and it has not worked out how he himself would probably have liked, but it is surely too early to write him off as some appear to have done. From the few occasions we saw him last year, I think there was enough to show that with the right attitude and opportunities there is a SL player in there in a somewhat similar mould to Arona.



He is not going to be a threat on the edges that Batchelor is and he is not going to smash it up like the much older Annakin (not always a bad thing), but the potential is there for the lad to consistently take the ball up well and make 35+ tackles per game. Something that every side needs.

In short imo you are comparing chalk & cheese.