Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Wed Aug 09, 2017 6:37 pm
Willzay



Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6560
4foxsake wrote:
If I had to choose I'd take Annakin over Crowther, but Batchelor is in a different class to both. Annakin for me will be a solid Superleague player. Not sure of Crowther, he's had spells in the team where he's done ok and others where he's looked a bit out of his depth. I'd like to see him get a bit of size on and see what he can do then.


He's played over 90 games in SL according to Wiki and is 26.
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Wed Aug 09, 2017 9:31 pm
Trinity1315


Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 610
4foxsake wrote:
If I had to choose I'd take Annakin over Crowther, but Batchelor is in a different class to both. Annakin for me will be a solid Superleague player. Not sure of Crowther, he's had spells in the team where he's done ok and others where he's looked a bit out of his depth. I'd like to see him get a bit of size on and see what he can do then.


That's it though isn't it - he hasn't had 'spells' at all, he's had the odd game here and there and to compare him with Annakin, who has had lengthy spells in the first team is totally inaccurate and unfair.
I like Annakin - but let's not kid ourselves - he's peaked, and he is what he is - a solid no nonsense, but no flair SL player. IMO a squad member but by no means the first name on the teamsheet.
Give JC a proper chance before you knock him for gods sake!
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Thu Aug 10, 2017 7:43 am
4foxsake


Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 265
I think the problem JC has, in my opinion and from the games I've seen him play he's looked a bit lightweight at SL Level. Also he has had games probably more than Batch, it is a two way street the JC needs game time but he when he gets it he needs to make himself undroppable.
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Thu Aug 10, 2017 1:52 pm
Pound 4 Wrighty


Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2014 12:10 pm
Posts: 216
I think JC gets a bit of a raw deal on here. At the back end of last season, I thought he went well and I would go as far as to say albeit in a very poor team performance, he was probably our best player in the semi final.
His chances have been limited this year and it has not worked out how he himself would probably have liked, but it is surely too early to write him off as some appear to have done. From the few occasions we saw him last year, I think there was enough to show that with the right attitude and opportunities there is a SL player in there in a somewhat similar mould to Arona.

He is not going to be a threat on the edges that Batchelor is and he is not going to smash it up like the much older Annakin (not always a bad thing), but the potential is there for the lad to consistently take the ball up well and make 35+ tackles per game. Something that every side needs.
In short imo you are comparing chalk & cheese.
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Thu Aug 10, 2017 4:25 pm
PopTart



Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9461
Location: wakefield
You are probably right but my question is, if you can only afford either chalk or cheese, which do you buy?
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Thu Aug 10, 2017 4:58 pm
Trinity1315


Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 610
PopTart wrote:
You are probably right but my question is, if you can only afford either chalk or cheese, which do you buy?

Ah.. that's why we have a get out card- so we can leave it to the coaches :D
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Thu Aug 10, 2017 8:45 pm
FickleFingerOfFate



Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2101
Maybe it's also how the squad is evolving.
Hasn't Jordan just been offered and signed a 1 year deal?
It's about putting strings on your bow, you can't be a one position player at a club like Wakey and younger players need to be adaptable.
I think Anakin has missed a trick by not becoming a hooker.
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 3:12 pm
RWB

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2016 4:02 pm
Posts: 19
Played well yesterday, as he often does. I hope we're in the process of sorting an extension out with him. Earned another year at least IMO
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 4:17 pm
vastman



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26105
Location: Poodle Power!
4foxsake wrote:
I think the problem JC has, in my opinion and from the games I've seen him play he's looked a bit lightweight at SL Level. Also he has had games probably more than Batch, it is a two way street the JC needs game time but he when he gets it he needs to make himself undroppable.


Crowther is lightweight! what does that make Anakin then - a hobbit?

Anakin ran like a beast last night but got smashed every time. He simply isn't big enough for the roll he's being asked to do. 100% effort but is that enough at 26?
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Chris Annakin.
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 5:33 pm
Redscat


Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 616
Annakin made plenty of yardage yesterday with some strong hard running, which is becoming something of a trademark for him. Worth retaining imo!!!
Previous

