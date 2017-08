brearley84 wrote: think rankin has signed a 3 year deal at the club



good signing, proved his a decent player in his short time here, be even better with a good pre season.



full back, wing, half back ... valuable players to have in a squad.

Yes according to LE today this will be sorted this week. Great signing for us defo proved his worth and exceeded my expectations of him. Another plus is that it seems to me that he is as keen to sign as we are to retain him. Good sign of a happy squad that realises what they are capable of.We will be blessed for HB options whether or not we also see Ridyard next year - really hope to see that too but maybe being greedy. A full pre season for him and DB to get some moves sorted and also for Mamo is exciting times ahead. Still got Gaskell in the mix too of course - happy daysSeems Ellis will be sacrificed and offered out now? - hope he gets sorted as he has a lot to offer.