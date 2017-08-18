y

Matt01 wrote: How do you know about contracts. I'd be surprised if Clough and Gaskell are on big contracts. They came from a lower division club and will have hardly had lots of teams wanting to pay big contracts to get their services, yes both have previous SL experience, they are not going to be in the same sort of demand as Jerry, Cudjoe and plenty of others at our club.

Which was how the conversation went.I can't say who the conversation was with- but let's just say they are in a position to know What players are paid and that person wasn't best pleased with the contracts given to these two in particular.