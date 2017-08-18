WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Signings

Board index Super League - Super 8s Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Signings

Post a reply
Re: Signings
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 4:38 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7774
    y
Matt01 wrote:
How do you know about contracts. I'd be surprised if Clough and Gaskell are on big contracts. They came from a lower division club and will have hardly had lots of teams wanting to pay big contracts to get their services, yes both have previous SL experience, they are not going to be in the same sort of demand as Jerry, Cudjoe and plenty of others at our club.


Which was how the conversation went.
I can't say who the conversation was with- but let's just say they are in a position to know What players are paid and that person wasn't best pleased with the contracts given to these two in particular.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Signings
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 4:58 pm
Durham Giant User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm
Posts: 11341
Location: Durham
Matt01 wrote:
How do you know about contracts. I'd be surprised if Clough and Gaskell are on big contracts. They came from a lower division club and will have hardly had lots of teams wanting to pay big contracts to get their services, yes both have previous SL experience, they are not going to be in the same sort of demand as Jerry, Cudjoe and plenty of others at our club.



Gaskell is on £100k

Clough on £70 k

You make the decision on whether they are overpaid.

I think they are and would love to know why !
Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers

Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ??????????
Re: Signings
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 8:30 pm
raceman User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 02, 2003 9:58 pm
Posts: 731
Location: Huddersfield
456 wrote:
This current Giants squad simply isn't good enough for anything other than the bottom 4! Fact. The Giants cannot get big game players? Only cast offs including the coach from Australia. Says it all when warble goes to Cas. They either cannot afford or will not pay proper contracts for proper players! With crowds of barely 5000 that isn't surprising! Giants need a clear out from top to bottom and badly need fresh financial assistance!!!!

Not long to go now before Kindergarten starts again then hopefully you'll be able to play with your fellow friends instead of boring us on here :SHOOT: :SHOOT:
This will be our year......................................................Hopefully!
But maybe not with child running amock.
Re: Signings
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 3:10 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13130
Location: Huddersfield
at the time we signed gaskell he was the hottest property in the championship with a few other sl clubs after him. he then had the injury problems after.

worth every penny lastnight

played full back, centre and half back for us this season, very valuable player to have
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Signings
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 8:03 pm
456 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri May 26, 2017 9:17 pm
Posts: 16
raceman wrote:
Not long to go now before Kindergarten starts again then hopefully you'll be able to play with your fellow friends instead of boring us on here :SHOOT: :SHOOT:

Another fan who knows sweet Nothing about Super league! Like a couple of other posters on here? Who think only their opinions matter? Got news for you. Giants aren't good enough and never will be as long as they have this current squad and management! Bottom four next year!
Re: Signings
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 10:05 pm
HuddsRL5 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 11:46 am
Posts: 1039
brearley84 wrote:
at the time we signed gaskell he was the hottest property in the championship with a few other sl clubs after him. he then had the injury problems after.

worth every penny lastnight

played full back, centre and half back for us this season, very valuable player to have


With this in mind and the talk of salaries. Any idea what we offered Connor? For me he's still the same player as Gaskell/Rankin but I'd guess with half the salary..?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: captaincaveman and 29 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,619,87656676,1814,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 05:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
OLDHAM  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
LONDON  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
YORK  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM