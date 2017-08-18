jools

y Matt01 wrote: How do you know about contracts. I'd be surprised if Clough and Gaskell are on big contracts. They came from a lower division club and will have hardly had lots of teams wanting to pay big contracts to get their services, yes both have previous SL experience, they are not going to be in the same sort of demand as Jerry, Cudjoe and plenty of others at our club.



Which was how the conversation went.

I can't say who the conversation was with- but let's just say they are in a position to know What players are paid and that person wasn't best pleased with the contracts given to these two in particular.

Gaskell is on £100k



Clough on £70 k



You make the decision on whether they are overpaid.



Gaskell is on £100k

Clough on £70 k

You make the decision on whether they are overpaid.

I think they are and would love to know why !



456 wrote: This current Giants squad simply isn't good enough for anything other than the bottom 4! Fact. The Giants cannot get big game players? Only cast offs including the coach from Australia. Says it all when warble goes to Cas. They either cannot afford or will not pay proper contracts for proper players! With crowds of barely 5000 that isn't surprising! Giants need a clear out from top to bottom and badly need fresh financial assistance!!!!

Not long to go now before Kindergarten starts again then hopefully you'll be able to play with your fellow friends instead of boring us on here

at the time we signed gaskell he was the hottest property in the championship with a few other sl clubs after him. he then had the injury problems after.



worth every penny lastnight



played full back, centre and half back for us this season, very valuable player to have HUDDERSFIELD

-

raceman wrote: Not long to go now before Kindergarten starts again then hopefully you'll be able to play with your fellow friends instead of boring us on here

Another fan who knows sweet Nothing about Super league! Like a couple of other posters on here? Who think only their opinions matter? Got news for you. Giants aren't good enough and never will be as long as they have this current squad and management! Bottom four next year!

brearley84 wrote: at the time we signed gaskell he was the hottest property in the championship with a few other sl clubs after him. he then had the injury problems after.



worth every penny lastnight



played full back, centre and half back for us this season, very valuable player to have



