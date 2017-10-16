itsmeagain wrote:
yes she was
I have no doubt she is a very personable and likable individual, but if she has left for another role, it will be her 7th Job in 7 Years which MIGHT
let you draw a different conclusion to her 13 months with us.
How did she deliver on these key responsibilities:
• Priority Focus includes Sponsorship, Hospitality/ Match Day, Community and Events
• Generate new business through sponsorship, ticket sales, advertising and merchandise
• Service and manage existing sponsors – generate new revenues for the current season
• Create a new portfolio of sponsors and partners
• Create, offer and promote key sponsorship opportunities to clients within a broad price range
• Fulfil and deliver all contractual obligations for sponsors and partners
• Hold regular meetings with existing sponsors to ensure they are getting the best ROI
• Ensure there is maximum uptake for hospitality at each of the 14 home games per season
• Oversee sponsors, hospitality, community and events on a London Broncos match day
• Develop and manage programs to increase attendances at home matches (both season tickets and match day tickets)
• Work closely with the Community Manager to raise sponsorship and funding for local community projects and initiatives
• Liaise with the Media and Marketing Manager to organize a series of annual corporate events (golf days, corporate tag rugby etc) which will create new income streams for the club.
As I say, I am sure she is really nice person but too often we as Broncos fans appreciate the niceties in exchange for the cold hard truths.