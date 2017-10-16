itsmeagain wrote: yes she was

I have no doubt she is a very personable and likable individual, but if she has left for another role, it will be her 7th Job in 7 Years whichlet you draw a different conclusion to her 13 months with us.How did she deliver on these key responsibilities:• Priority Focus includes Sponsorship, Hospitality/ Match Day, Community and Events• Generate new business through sponsorship, ticket sales, advertising and merchandise• Service and manage existing sponsors – generate new revenues for the current season• Create a new portfolio of sponsors and partners• Create, offer and promote key sponsorship opportunities to clients within a broad price range• Fulfil and deliver all contractual obligations for sponsors and partners• Hold regular meetings with existing sponsors to ensure they are getting the best ROI• Ensure there is maximum uptake for hospitality at each of the 14 home games per season• Oversee sponsors, hospitality, community and events on a London Broncos match day• Develop and manage programs to increase attendances at home matches (both season tickets and match day tickets)• Work closely with the Community Manager to raise sponsorship and funding for local community projects and initiatives• Liaise with the Media and Marketing Manager to organize a series of annual corporate events (golf days, corporate tag rugby etc) which will create new income streams for the club.As I say, I am sure she is really nice person but too often we as Broncos fans appreciate the niceties in exchange for the cold hard truths.