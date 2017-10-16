WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrew

Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:22 am
wire-quin
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006
Posts: 5457
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
I suspect the latter.
Mac out!
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:03 pm
Bostwick
Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015
Posts: 1239
I think the truth is, Hendo was offered the Warrington job with the lure of the Head coaches job in the future. A BMW car thrown in probably and it was too good an offer to refuse. You cannot blame the guy and good luck to him.
I do not think the Broncos making Super League or not came into it. It was a chance that came his way and he took it.
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:29 pm
wire-quin
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006
Posts: 5457
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
If he felt the team was strong enough to go to SL or there was a favourable chance of a SL franchise I doubt he would have gambled on being asst coach with Briers to Price a guy he doesn't know. After all his bluster of loving the job, moving south with family etc etc its a bit of a knock. But hey let's move on.
Just goes to show how well the coaches do at successful PT teams in the championship.
Mac out!
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:45 am
itsmeagain
Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015
Posts: 268
And now Amanda who will be missed she was the best game day person the club ever had. Admin sound as a bell and knew how to turn negatives to positives
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:29 am
brian2
Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002
Posts: 1665
Has Amanda left?
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:34 am
Bostwick
Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015
Posts: 1239
Amanda left last Friday. Was she that good?
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 2:29 pm
itsmeagain
Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015
Posts: 268
yes she was
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:34 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017
Posts: 153
itsmeagain wrote:
yes she was

I have no doubt she is a very personable and likable individual, but if she has left for another role, it will be her 7th Job in 7 Years which MIGHT let you draw a different conclusion to her 13 months with us.
How did she deliver on these key responsibilities:

• Priority Focus includes Sponsorship, Hospitality/ Match Day, Community and Events
• Generate new business through sponsorship, ticket sales, advertising and merchandise
• Service and manage existing sponsors – generate new revenues for the current season
• Create a new portfolio of sponsors and partners
• Create, offer and promote key sponsorship opportunities to clients within a broad price range
• Fulfil and deliver all contractual obligations for sponsors and partners
• Hold regular meetings with existing sponsors to ensure they are getting the best ROI
• Ensure there is maximum uptake for hospitality at each of the 14 home games per season
• Oversee sponsors, hospitality, community and events on a London Broncos match day
• Develop and manage programs to increase attendances at home matches (both season tickets and match day tickets)
• Work closely with the Community Manager to raise sponsorship and funding for local community projects and initiatives
• Liaise with the Media and Marketing Manager to organize a series of annual corporate events (golf days, corporate tag rugby etc) which will create new income streams for the club.

As I say, I am sure she is really nice person but too often we as Broncos fans appreciate the niceties in exchange for the cold hard truths.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:40 pm
poplar panther
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Nov 27, 2004
Posts: 4962
Location: poplar, landan, e14
Great to have you back, God LOL
