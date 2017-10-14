WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrew

Re: Andrew
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 8:19 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Ddi Hendo make a statement or has he just picked up and gone?
Mac out!
Re: Andrew
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:06 pm
Call Me God User avatar
wire-quin wrote:
Ddi Hendo make a statement or has he just picked up and gone?

from the club site
Head Coach, Andrew Henderson, said, “This is a sad time for me, leaving a club that has really progressed during my tenure. I would like to thank David Hughes and Jason Loubser for putting their trust in me as Head Coach here and wish the players, coaching staff and fans all the best for the future.”
Re: Andrew
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 11:14 pm
So no 2 of yr top 3 then god means Toronto should not qualify for franchise then? Just saying!
Re: Andrew
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 11:40 pm
northernbloke wrote:
So no 2 of yr top 3 then god means Toronto should not qualify for franchise then? Just saying!


Check out Ralph Rimmer's quote at a Bradford Bulls supporters event recently. He laid out 4 return on investment criteria teams will be expected to meet to get central funding. Toronto meet two on the spot, providing a new audience and new funding. London arguably meet one, providing new playing resources.

The world is changing. London have a serious chance of getting a franchise. If they don't it's game over. Semi pro from here on. I think it is fairly well known I am a joint season ticket holder at Broncos and Oxford. I'm expecting to be told tomorrow that I only have one team to watch next year. New central funding rules are kicking in and London need to work to them or else.....
Re: Andrew
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 3:51 pm
as the RFL now allow you to have fingers in many pies after stopping pieman Lennigan investing in us as well as Wigan maybe Lennigan and Toronto will form a consortium to keep us in a super league if it goes the franchise route. Then I woke up
Re: Andrew
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 7:18 pm
Call Me God User avatar
northernbloke wrote:
So no 2 of yr top 3 then god means Toronto should not qualify for franchise then? Just saying!

Toronto seem to tick quite a few boxes......I say seem because some think they have over reported crowds. :CRAZY:
They are backed financially (as are we...but they seem to do more than just accept the handouts and wait for more)
They have a plan which they make no secret of and have ambition, huger and expertise in place.
They market themselves and the game to the extreme
They cost traditional clubs nothing....nada....zilch. If anything, they attracted some of the bigger crowds to their away games this year.

I'd have Toronto in tomorrow in a newly formed and franchised SL before the likes of Salford, Wakefield, London, Huddersfield et al......they have started with aplomb but the proof of the pudding is in the eating and as we're not getting that just yet, let's see how they build on their stellar work in year 2.....3 and 4.
If they are a top 4 Ch team next year, then anything can happen.........and on paper they are the strongest side in the division thus far.
Re: Andrew
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:24 pm
Your top 3 criteria
Financially stable!!! Are Toronto not a rich mans toy at the moment?
Youth development! Toronto don't have any.
Stadia! Sub standard pitch for NL1.
So by your top 3 requirements Toronto don't qualify
Re: Andrew
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 11:20 pm
Call Me God User avatar
northernbloke wrote:
Your top 3 criteria
Financially stable!!! Are Toronto not a rich mans toy at the moment?
Youth development! Toronto don't have any.
Stadia! Sub standard pitch for NL1.
So by your top 3 requirements Toronto don't qualify

They are currently stable
The are currently trawling the continent for new players
They play in a stadium that is adequate for the climate that they play their games in......I've seen little complaint about uncovered seating.

BTW...the irony of anyone from London questioning a stadium or calling it substandard is quite delicious........we play out of a wedding venue FFS. :lol:

You seem intent on arguing with me on many points purely because it's me.......you really have no basis to argue against the point that Toronto have started light years ahead of where we were after 20 years in the top flight....they are fully deserving of praise as we are fully deserving of ridicule.

If Henderson had any inkling that we'd be in SL any time soon he would have stayed...he didn't! Toronto will be in the mix at the end of next year and we won't.....
Re: Andrew
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:27 am
wire-quin User avatar
If Henderson had any inkling that we'd be in SL any time soon he would have stayed


Thats how I read his statement in league express. Took us as far as he could.
Mac out!
