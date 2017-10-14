northernbloke wrote: So no 2 of yr top 3 then god means Toronto should not qualify for franchise then? Just saying!

Toronto seem to tick quite a few boxes......I say seem because some think they have over reported crowds.They are backed financially (as are we...but they seem to do more than just accept the handouts and wait for more)They have a plan which they make no secret of and have ambition, huger and expertise in place.They market themselves and the game to the extremeThey cost traditional clubs nothing....nada....zilch. If anything, they attracted some of the bigger crowds to their away games this year.I'd have Toronto in tomorrow in a newly formed and franchised SL before the likes of Salford, Wakefield, London, Huddersfield et al......they have started with aplomb but the proof of the pudding is in the eating and as we're not getting that just yet, let's see how they build on their stellar work in year 2.....3 and 4.If they are a top 4 Ch team next year, then anything can happen.........and on paper they are the strongest side in the division thus far.