northernbloke wrote: So no 2 of yr top 3 then god means Toronto should not qualify for franchise then? Just saying!

Check out Ralph Rimmer's quote at a Bradford Bulls supporters event recently. He laid out 4 return on investment criteria teams will be expected to meet to get central funding. Toronto meet two on the spot, providing a new audience and new funding. London arguably meet one, providing new playing resources.The world is changing. London have a serious chance of getting a franchise. If they don't it's game over. Semi pro from here on. I think it is fairly well known I am a joint season ticket holder at Broncos and Oxford. I'm expecting to be told tomorrow that I only have one team to watch next year. New central funding rules are kicking in and London need to work to them or else.....