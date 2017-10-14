WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrew

Re: Andrew
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 8:19 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5453
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Ddi Hendo make a statement or has he just picked up and gone?
Mac out!
Re: Andrew
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:06 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 141
wire-quin wrote:
Ddi Hendo make a statement or has he just picked up and gone?

from the club site
Head Coach, Andrew Henderson, said, “This is a sad time for me, leaving a club that has really progressed during my tenure. I would like to thank David Hughes and Jason Loubser for putting their trust in me as Head Coach here and wish the players, coaching staff and fans all the best for the future.”
Re: Andrew
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 11:14 pm
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 385
So no 2 of yr top 3 then god means Toronto should not qualify for franchise then? Just saying!
Re: Andrew
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 11:40 pm
Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm
Posts: 1071
Location: Aldershot, Hants
northernbloke wrote:
So no 2 of yr top 3 then god means Toronto should not qualify for franchise then? Just saying!


Check out Ralph Rimmer's quote at a Bradford Bulls supporters event recently. He laid out 4 return on investment criteria teams will be expected to meet to get central funding. Toronto meet two on the spot, providing a new audience and new funding. London arguably meet one, providing new playing resources.

The world is changing. London have a serious chance of getting a franchise. If they don't it's game over. Semi pro from here on. I think it is fairly well known I am a joint season ticket holder at Broncos and Oxford. I'm expecting to be told tomorrow that I only have one team to watch next year. New central funding rules are kicking in and London need to work to them or else.....
