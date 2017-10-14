Ddi Hendo make a statement or has he just picked up and gone?
from the club site
Head Coach, Andrew Henderson, said, “This is a sad time for me, leaving a club that has really progressed during my tenure. I would like to thank David Hughes and Jason Loubser for putting their trust in me as Head Coach here and wish the players, coaching staff and fans all the best for the future.”
