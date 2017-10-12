WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrew

Board index Kingstone Press Championship London Broncos Andrew

Post a reply
Re: Andrew
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:01 am
Rob from Erith User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2362
Location: Deepest Erith
Shame about Hendo's departure but can't say as I'm surprised when the opportunity to join a SL club has come along that he's taken it, what he's done at London has clearly not gone unnoticed.
As for us we probably will appoint internally, DH's reputation will put too many serious candidates off.
AH will be very difficult to replace.Club gets the replacement wrong and it'll be next step on the way to C1, sadly.
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
Re: Andrew
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:43 am
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1236
Hendo came into the club as assistant coach and in no time at all, Joey had cleared off and the head coaches job was his, albeit, Brian Noble was bought in as a consultant to help out.
Langley and Ward I am sure can continue where Hendo has left off.
Re: Andrew
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:10 am
itsmeagain Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 264
Good luck to Hendo for what is a promotion he did well for us and he and his family deserve the break. He has not lied or back stabbed the chance was offered after reporting he was happy in London and he took it as any of us would. If he had not been approached with this chance I doubt he would have moved on.
Re: Andrew
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:36 pm
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 382
northernbloke wrote:
Toronto finish 5th next year! Leigh top, you have a choice of the two, who gets the nod? Who would be better for the game? Financially Toronto will be ok but youth development????

describe how Liegh have a better youth system than Toronto.....
http://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-league/41575597

Firstly it's Leigh not liegh
Secondly what has that link got to do with youth development?
Thirdly try this link http://www.tommysaleyouth.co.uk/content/about/
And this link https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/leigh-community-trust/
And maybe have a look at how many kids play in the area
Re: Andrew
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:41 pm
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 382
Not knocking hendo for his decision, and good luck to the fella, really nice bloke and not to bad at his job.
But surely after saying in and his family were settled and happy in london with time left on his contract surely we should be lambasting him for telling us porkies or is that only reserved for others????
Re: Andrew
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 1:31 pm
The Phantom Horseman Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 24, 2012 2:55 pm
Posts: 298
northernbloke wrote:
Andrew Henderson insists he is committed to London Broncos regrowth

So assume we are all going to lambast hendo for going against his word?


To be fair to Henderson, the headline to that piece looks like it was plucked from the air by a lazy sub-editor as none of the quotes attributed to him say anything like that.

http://www.totalrl.com/andrew-henderson ... -regrowth/
Re: Andrew
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:24 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 137
northernbloke wrote:
Firstly it's Leigh not liegh

Thanks.....pedantry is a sure fire sign that you've little of substance in the way of argument.

northernbloke wrote:
Secondly what has that link got to do with youth development?
Thirdly try this link http://www.tommysaleyouth.co.uk/content/about/
And this link https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/leigh-community-trust/
And maybe have a look at how many kids play in the area


Yep....loads of kids in a RL area play RL. What I asked was how Leigh with there 135+ year head start compare to Toronto in terms of trying to develop or attract players to the game. What you've posted is nothing more than an announcement that:
The starting point will be establishing a Category 3 Academy and Reserve Grade for 2018.

...and a fluffy PR story about getting kids to stop bullying other kids and getting ex servicemen to games and other activities that any community based club should be doing.

Again, with 138 years to 1 year, how much better is the Leigh development program than the Toronto one?Surely with all thse kids playing RL in the area, they could produce their own Centre rather than shopping in the NRL
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Call Me God, Traffic and 64 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,0812,70376,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM