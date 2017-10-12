Rob from Erith

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm

Posts: 2362

Location: Deepest Erith



Shame about Hendo's departure but can't say as I'm surprised when the opportunity to join a SL club has come along that he's taken it, what he's done at London has clearly not gone unnoticed.

As for us we probably will appoint internally, DH's reputation will put too many serious candidates off.

AH will be very difficult to replace.Club gets the replacement wrong and it'll be next step on the way to C1, sadly. Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!



Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s! Bostwick Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm

Posts: 1236

Hendo came into the club as assistant coach and in no time at all, Joey had cleared off and the head coaches job was his, albeit, Brian Noble was bought in as a consultant to help out.

Langley and Ward I am sure can continue where Hendo has left off. itsmeagain Strong-running second rower



Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm

Posts: 264

Good luck to Hendo for what is a promotion he did well for us and he and his family deserve the break. He has not lied or back stabbed the chance was offered after reporting he was happy in London and he took it as any of us would. If he had not been approached with this chance I doubt he would have moved on. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: AshfordRay, BRIXTON and 71 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 1 ... 11 143 posts • Page 15 of 15 Return to London Broncos Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,648,769 2,285 76,294 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A TV AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C TV PNG v WALES Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B TV NZ v SAMOA Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D TV FIJI v USA Sun 29th Oct : 03:30 WC:B TV IRELAND v ITALY Sun 29th Oct : 05:00 WC:A TV FRANCE v LEBANON Sun 29th Oct : 06:15 WC:C/D TV SCOTLAND v TONGA Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00 WC:A TV AUSTRALIA v FRANCE Sat 4th Nov : 04:00 WC:B TV NZ v SCOTLAND Sat 4th Nov : 06:30 WC:B TV SAMOA v TONGA ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























