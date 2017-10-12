WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrew

Re: Andrew
Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:01 am
Rob from Erith
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2362
Location: Deepest Erith
Shame about Hendo's departure but can't say as I'm surprised when the opportunity to join a SL club has come along that he's taken it, what he's done at London has clearly not gone unnoticed.
As for us we probably will appoint internally, DH's reputation will put too many serious candidates off.
AH will be very difficult to replace.Club gets the replacement wrong and it'll be next step on the way to C1, sadly.
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
Re: Andrew
Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:43 am
Bostwick
Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1236
Hendo came into the club as assistant coach and in no time at all, Joey had cleared off and the head coaches job was his, albeit, Brian Noble was bought in as a consultant to help out.
Langley and Ward I am sure can continue where Hendo has left off.
