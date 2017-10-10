WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrew

Re: Andrew
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:50 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 134
Southern Reiver wrote:
The rumour is apparently someone (a broncos fan) was told by 'The Game Caller' (bradford freelance journalist) yesterday.

The Game Caller was pretty "hit and miss' when it came to reporting the shenanigans at Odsal over the last few years which pointed to him not being the most reliable font of knowledge....how he'd be aware of DH's intentions would be a mystery.
Still, no smoke without fire I suppose.
Re: Andrew
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:36 pm
Andover Boy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2012 8:43 pm
Posts: 395
Call Me God wrote:
Not sure where the rumour started, but it is said that DH is considering his position as our backer. He wobbled after the hammering by Wigan in the cup in 2013 and that was close to being the end of us....if he walks now then that's it for us as a full time entity and as such I would say C1 beckons

But what of those potential investors who were deterred by DH's presence?
Catch my band, Sacrilege - dates at //www.sacrilegenwobhm.com
Re: Andrew
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:00 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 134
Andover Boy wrote:
But what of those potential investors who were deterred by DH's presence?

It's not just DH's presence that is a putting them off, but also the uncertainty of what the League will look like in future, licensing etc, not to mention that they were interested when we were in SL.
If there is to be a return to Licensing I would expect them (and others) to express their interest.
Re: Andrew
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:56 pm
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 378
So what do we think the criteria for franchise will be?
Re: Andrew
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:04 pm
Honkytonk Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 15, 2013 3:37 pm
Posts: 320
Youth set up, attendance, ground, team performance, finances (debts etc)?? I'm not sure
just being "London" will be that beneficial if we are a part time club playing I front of 400 people in a "pimped up"park
Re: Andrew
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:27 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 134
northernbloke wrote:
So what do we think the criteria for franchise will be?

1. Financial planning and fiscal independence over and above the Central Funding should be the #1 criteria. As Wales and PSG showed in a short time and we have shown over 2 decades, being financially stable is the first thing an expansion club needs.
Perez et al haven't spent massively in year 1, but they are making all the right noises and if they do fail, it won't be for lack of trying. Year 2 for them is key and they will need to be in the top 2 with similar crowd numbers for it to be considered a success, but what they have done that London, Paris & Wales failed to do is "have a strategic plan" aimed at becoming fiscally viable.
2. Development: Youth teams are where this will start at any "new" club, with the hope that if you run U16/U17/U18/U19 etc that at least some of these players will graduate to your first team. Expansion clubs development players must be protected from bigger clubs cherry picking them.
3. Stadia: It's all well and good welcoming 1,500 fans to ETF for a game v HKR, but any more than that and it becomes a struggle. Either put up the temporary seating now and try and fill the ground on our own, or look elsewhere.....even if it's only for the bigger games.

There's my top 3 anyway...
Re: Andrew
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:19 pm
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1235
People are forgetting or are not aware of where the club was pre SuperLeague. The club changed dramatically from Crusaders to Broncos with the introduction of the Marantas, Super League and the Sky TV deal.
The same could happen again, it all depends on what is envisaged for the New Super League. What Sky require, if people are prepared to get involved and what finance is available from whatever source.
Re: Andrew
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:31 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 134
Bostwick wrote:
and what finance is available from whatever source.

...everything else is pointless unless we have both the backing and a plan to reduce the need for that backing as we grow.
