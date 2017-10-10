northernbloke wrote: So what do we think the criteria for franchise will be?

1. Financial planning and fiscal independence over and above the Central Funding should be the #1 criteria. As Wales and PSG showed in a short time and we have shown over 2 decades, being financially stable is the first thing an expansion club needs.Perez et al haven't spent massively in year 1, but they are making all the right noises and if they do fail, it won't be for lack of trying. Year 2 for them is key and they will need to be in the top 2 with similar crowd numbers for it to be considered a success, but what they have done that London, Paris & Wales failed to do is "have a strategic plan" aimed at becoming fiscally viable.2. Development: Youth teams are where this will start at any "new" club, with the hope that if you run U16/U17/U18/U19 etc that at least some of these players will graduate to your first team. Expansion clubs development players must be protected from bigger clubs cherry picking them.3. Stadia: It's all well and good welcoming 1,500 fans to ETF for a game v HKR, but any more than that and it becomes a struggle. Either put up the temporary seating now and try and fill the ground on our own, or look elsewhere.....even if it's only for the bigger games.There's my top 3 anyway...