Andrew Henderson insists he is committed to London Broncos regrowth



Andrew Henderson insists he is committed to London Broncos regrowth

So assume we are all going to lambast hendo for going against his word?



Shame it's not on the club web site announcing this though.

TBH am not that surprised he has gone up there, be interesting to know what deal he was offered with regards to the position. Jamie Langley quids on to step up!!!!

northernbloke wrote: Shame it's not on the club web site announcing this though.



northernbloke wrote: Andrew Henderson insists he is committed to London Broncos regrowth



So assume we are all going to lambast hendo for going against his word?



Opportunities come along for us all during our lives and as we only get one run at this, it's unfair to have a pop at someone for jumping at what is essentially, a promotion with the chance of furthering their career.

He was committed at the time that me insisted he was......he didn't lie, just the circumstances changing means he is off to face a new challenge.



Opportunities come along for us all during our lives and as we only get one run at this, it's unfair to have a pop at someone for jumping at what is essentially, a promotion with the chance of furthering their career.

He was committed at the time that me insisted he was......he didn't lie, just the circumstances changing means he is off to face a new challenge.

Good luck to the fella I say and thanks for bringing some sanity and calm to what was becoming a laughing stock of a club after the MacKay, Powell and Grima appointments!

