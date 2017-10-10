WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrew

Re: Andrew
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 4:51 pm
northernbloke
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 377
Andrew Henderson insists he is committed to London Broncos regrowth

So assume we are all going to lambast hendo for going against his word?
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 4:55 pm
northernbloke
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 377
Shame it's not on the club web site announcing this though.
TBH am not that surprised he has gone up there, be interesting to know what deal he was offered with regards to the position. Jamie Langley quids on to step up!!!!
Wonder if he is going to try and take some of the players up there, it's not unusual if he did.
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:22 pm
LU2
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2002 8:58 pm
Posts: 450
Location: Slightly north of Watford
northernbloke wrote:
Shame it's not on the club web site announcing this though.


Been on there since midday.
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:47 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 117
northernbloke wrote:
Andrew Henderson insists he is committed to London Broncos regrowth

So assume we are all going to lambast hendo for going against his word?


Opportunities come along for us all during our lives and as we only get one run at this, it's unfair to have a pop at someone for jumping at what is essentially, a promotion with the chance of furthering their career.
He was committed at the time that me insisted he was......he didn't lie, just the circumstances changing means he is off to face a new challenge.

Good luck to the fella I say and thanks for bringing some sanity and calm to what was becoming a laughing stock of a club after the MacKay, Powell and Grima appointments!
