northernbloke wrote:
Well arguing the point is fun. And I still say they are massively different, again proven by the way it was sold.
How is it Proven?
Toronto 2017 has Hockey, Baseball and Soccer as well as CFL.......rugby of either code is minimal in existence with Union being larger purely because of the University leagues and the National Side, but League has hosted big crowds in the past too.
London had soccer.......that's pretty much it, especially in 1995 when Union had no professional comp. London Irish used to get 3-500 at games......it was a minimal and marginalised sport that even back then struggled for audience on the BBC at 5 Nations games.....no wall to wall coverage back then....all games on Saturday....only one shown live. London has no preference to codes....none of the chip on the shoulder stuff you allude to....we're all egg chasers to them.
They are not different but the approach has been significantly so, with a substantial amount of investment in Toronto and absolutely zero in London circa 1995......