northernbloke wrote:
Point proven! Predjudice was already there.
Nope. Just because I knew how to press your buttons didn't mean that RL was "known" in London or that your average Londoner gave a flying fig about Rugby of any sort.
Toronto has hosted well attended RL events over the last decade and had between 4 and 6 Clubs playing the game.
You seem intent on arguing the point to death just because it's me on the other side, whilst the reality is that London 1995 and Toronto 2017 are not that different...they really aren't.
Back on Topic. If he has gone, then I reckon DH won't be far behind him......the 3 year plan was sold on the basis of a plan to get us to a stable situation and back in SL if possible and neither of those have happened as of yet.