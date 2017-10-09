WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrew

Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:39 pm
What about John Kear. He normally gets mentioned whenever a coaches job comes up.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:07 pm
Bostwick wrote:
Have you watched the way that the team Jamie Langley coaches play. I would say he would slot right in and carry on the good work. Hendo after all was some what dropped into the head coaches job, when Joey jumped ship. So I am sure Jamie can do the same, given the chance.


I hope he does (if he gets the job of course)!! Still a big ask of the bloke. Also, we still need to address these issues in the squad.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:48 pm
Dog,

I am afraid it was a essentially "northern pastime" consigned to occasional Challenge Cup games on the BBC....maybe Londoners knew about it, but it was just that it existed and was played by whippet owning pigeon fanciers from Yorkshire.

Point proven! Predjudice was already there.
Not so in Canada
So it's totally different
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:22 pm
northernbloke wrote:
Point proven! Predjudice was already there.

Nope. Just because I knew how to press your buttons didn't mean that RL was "known" in London or that your average Londoner gave a flying fig about Rugby of any sort.
Toronto has hosted well attended RL events over the last decade and had between 4 and 6 Clubs playing the game.

You seem intent on arguing the point to death just because it's me on the other side, whilst the reality is that London 1995 and Toronto 2017 are not that different...they really aren't.

Back on Topic. If he has gone, then I reckon DH won't be far behind him......the 3 year plan was sold on the basis of a plan to get us to a stable situation and back in SL if possible and neither of those have happened as of yet.
