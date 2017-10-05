(Website)

northernbloke

You don't get it though do you dog! The challenge for Toronto will be when they start coming up against decent opposition. When they start losing games will those stood in the beer tent keep coming?

The difference when london broncos first started all those years ago, rugby league was not an unknown. As for the 99.9% of Londoners knowing one egg chaser from another! They still know rugby! And if they were not interested in yawnion why would they be interested in league, the Canadians have very little to compaire too Call Me God

Call Me God



Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am

northernbloke wrote: You don't get it though do you dog!

Oh I get it NB. If you don't market yourself, then you and your product will die, regardless of if your product is already known about or not.

northernbloke wrote: The challenge for Toronto will be when they start coming up against decent opposition. When they start losing games will those stood in the beer tent keep coming?

I have no idea NB.......I don't own a crystal ball, but when it comes to predicting things in terms of the Broncos I have been depressingly accurate.

northernbloke wrote: The difference when london broncos first started all those years ago, rugby league was not an unknown.

I am afraid it was a essentially "northern pastime" consigned to occasional Challenge Cup games on the BBC....maybe Londoners knew about it, but it was just that it existed and was played by whippet owning pigeon fanciers from Yorkshire.

northernbloke wrote: As for the 99.9% of Londoners knowing one egg chaser from another! They still know rugby! And if they were not interested in yawnion why would they be interested in league,

At the time Union was known as an International game.....but Met Police v Bedford would attract 500 at best and there was little to play for other than the Pilkington. Neither game was of any relevance to the ordinary Londoner.....

northernbloke wrote: the Canadians have very little to compaire too

Alas they do....as both the International Union and League sides have attracted media interest and decent sized crowds......admittedly not enough to shake the Hockey or Baseball teams, but maybe about as much as your average cockney not giving a flying about the Challenge Cup nor Pilkington Cup games over the weekend....and Canada RU have defeated Italy, England, Scotland, France, Wales and Argentina over the last 30 years whilst their League counterparts have seen crowds of 7k in Toronto for games Oh I get it NB. If you don't market yourself, then you and your product will die, regardless of if your product is already known about or not.I have no idea NB.......I don't own a crystal ball, but when it comes to predicting things in terms of the Broncos I have been depressingly accurate.I am afraid it was a essentially "northern pastime" consigned to occasional Challenge Cup games on the BBC....maybe Londoners knew about it, but it was just that it existed and was played by whippet owning pigeon fanciers from Yorkshire.At the time Union was known as an International game.....but Met Police v Bedford would attract 500 at best and there was little to play for other than the Pilkington. Neither game was of any relevance to the ordinary Londoner.....Alas they do....as both the International Union and League sides have attracted media interest and decent sized crowds......admittedly not enough to shake the Hockey or Baseball teams, but maybe about as much as your average cockney not giving a flying about the Challenge Cup nor Pilkington Cup games over the weekend....and Canada RU have defeated Italy, England, Scotland, France, Wales and Argentina over the last 30 years whilst their League counterparts have seen crowds of 7k in Toronto for games Wirefan

Wirefan

Going Warrington Bostwick



Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm

The word is that Warrington have offered the assistant coaches job to Hendo. They want an assistant with experience of the British game and feel he is the best person for the job.

We will have to see what happens. Wirefan

Wirefan

Signed already. Really pleased to have him on board.



