You don't get it though do you dog!
Oh I get it NB. If you don't market yourself, then you and your product will die, regardless of if your product is already known about or not.
The challenge for Toronto will be when they start coming up against decent opposition. When they start losing games will those stood in the beer tent keep coming?
I have no idea NB.......I don't own a crystal ball, but when it comes to predicting things in terms of the Broncos I have been depressingly accurate.
The difference when london broncos first started all those years ago, rugby league was not an unknown.
I am afraid it was a essentially "northern pastime" consigned to occasional Challenge Cup games on the BBC....maybe Londoners knew about it, but it was just that it existed and was played by whippet owning pigeon fanciers from Yorkshire.
As for the 99.9% of Londoners knowing one egg chaser from another! They still know rugby! And if they were not interested in yawnion why would they be interested in league,
At the time Union was known as an International game.....but Met Police v Bedford would attract 500 at best and there was little to play for other than the Pilkington. Neither game was of any relevance to the ordinary Londoner.....
the Canadians have very little to compaire too
Alas they do....as both the International Union and League sides have attracted media interest and decent sized crowds......admittedly not enough to shake the Hockey or Baseball teams, but maybe about as much as your average cockney not giving a flying about the Challenge Cup nor Pilkington Cup games over the weekend....and Canada RU have defeated Italy, England, Scotland, France, Wales and Argentina over the last 30 years whilst their League counterparts have seen crowds of 7k in Toronto for games