WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrew

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers London Broncos Andrew

Post a reply
Re: Andrew
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:35 pm
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 369
You don't get it though do you dog! The challenge for Toronto will be when they start coming up against decent opposition. When they start losing games will those stood in the beer tent keep coming?
The difference when london broncos first started all those years ago, rugby league was not an unknown. As for the 99.9% of Londoners knowing one egg chaser from another! They still know rugby! And if they were not interested in yawnion why would they be interested in league, the Canadians have very little to compaire too
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Halfdan of t'wide embrace, Honkytonk, northernbloke, The Daddy, the rugbyman and 73 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,2253,47576,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.