Toronto and london are very very different. When rugby league started as a pro club in london it was not a new sport!!!! Rugby league as we know has been played in the uk for well over 100 years, so people know the game.

Toronto, the Canadians it's the introduction of a new sport, so you are trying to attract a whole different audience and the market is totally different. As I said, the majority of Toronto fans probably would not spot a decent game of rugby league if it came and kicked them up the butt.

So as Toronto and london are similar in that they are/were new clubs, london was massively different in that it was not a new sport being offered it was a known.

You can't market the product in the same way in the UK, you are highly unlikely to attract the virgin type fans that Toronto can, why because they are not there!!!!!

You say my reference to kougash is irrelevant why? Constantly you talk about the club being a rich mans folly or toy, look at nearly every RL club, they all are!!!! So it's very relevant, when the man with the money walks away, or is pushed away, look what happens to the club, so as a comparison it's very relevant.

If you take a step back and look at the club, it over performs on the pitch and underperforms off of it. Exiled down south Cheeky half-back



How does it over perform. Its a full time squad in a PT league. Wire Quin at work northernbloke Strong-running second rower



Sadly have to agree with bosty actually I think we are over performing at the level we are playing at. Exiled down south Cheeky half-back



How do you come to that conclusion?



2 decent full time teams and we came second. 1 full time team in Div below and they knocked us out of the cup. Lost to a number of PT teams. Is that over performance. Fax and Fev over performed if anyone did Wire Quin at work Call Me God

Calm Down pal.....and breathe.

London and Toronto are not as different as you claim in my opinion and the level of marketing activity done by the wolfpack is directly linked to the attendance's they got.......and if you're Right then getting 7k to our games should be a piece of pi55 given that all Londoners know about the sport.....

Bostwick wrote: If you take a step back and look at the club, it over performs on the pitch and underperforms off of it.



I reckon we perform (not over-perform) as expected on the park and have never performed in any way shape or form off it.



On it we are a Pro team in a semi-pro league and in reality should have finished 21-2 at the end of the season, but as happened to HKR, we got turned over by 3 part time sides who are no doubt doubly motivated when playing the full time sides....even Toronto got turned over for 3 points and they were arguably a near SL quality side in a division below us. We did as well as expected, but not as well as the owner expected!



Off it, whilst we whine, bitch and moan about who is responsible for marketing the game in the south...either the old SL Broncos or the RFL, a combination of both, or any other group or individuals, the Toronto outfit simply decided that the'yd invest heavily both on and off the park and go at it all guns blazing and the year 1 results show that they achieved an average of just shy of 7,000. To put that into perspective, SL averaged just over 9k.



I reckon we perform (not over-perform) as expected on the park and have never performed in any way shape or form off it.

On it we are a Pro team in a semi-pro league and in reality should have finished 21-2 at the end of the season, but as happened to HKR, we got turned over by 3 part time sides who are no doubt doubly motivated when playing the full time sides....even Toronto got turned over for 3 points and they were arguably a near SL quality side in a division below us. We did as well as expected, but not as well as the owner expected!

Off it, whilst we whine, bitch and moan about who is responsible for marketing the game in the south...either the old SL Broncos or the RFL, a combination of both, or any other group or individuals, the Toronto outfit simply decided that the'yd invest heavily both on and off the park and go at it all guns blazing and the year 1 results show that they achieved an average of just shy of 7,000. To put that into perspective, SL averaged just over 9k.

I'm not apportioning blame here, just pointing out that "under-performs'" is not a phrase we have earned the right to use in terms of the off-field activities of the club and I'd say we just about "perform"on the pitch.



