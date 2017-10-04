Toronto and london are very very different. When rugby league started as a pro club in london it was not a new sport!!!! Rugby league as we know has been played in the uk for well over 100 years, so people know the game.
Toronto, the Canadians it's the introduction of a new sport, so you are trying to attract a whole different audience and the market is totally different. As I said, the majority of Toronto fans probably would not spot a decent game of rugby league if it came and kicked them up the butt.
So as Toronto and london are similar in that they are/were new clubs, london was massively different in that it was not a new sport being offered it was a known.
You can't market the product in the same way in the UK, you are highly unlikely to attract the virgin type fans that Toronto can, why because they are not there!!!!!
You say my reference to kougash is irrelevant why? Constantly you talk about the club being a rich mans folly or toy, look at nearly every RL club, they all are!!!! So it's very relevant, when the man with the money walks away, or is pushed away, look what happens to the club, so as a comparison it's very relevant.
You asked if I had met DH I simply answered, so why the sarcastic response? If you don't want an answer why ask the question?
