northernbloke wrote:
...... to get the interest in the sport to generate the financial backer and fans to sustain a team in the elite comp
1. Financial Backer? Really. Have you not met Mr Hughes? He has ploughed many many many Millions into the London Broncos and to be fair to him, has a love for the game and the patience of a saint. What he doesn't have unfortunately for the club, is an ounce of business acumen and therefore the tens of millions he invested have gone down the drain. We don't need any old financial backer, we need one with business acumen. Toronto are still in their infancy and we too had a great first season albeit in SL, but I can only imagine how different things would have been if we had had an Eric Perez on our staff 15 years ago.
2. Fans are there.....they really are. It's just that we never ask them to come. How can the RFL claim 50% of their London Event attendees are from the Capital and half the TV audiences are from the south, but we were chugging along at 4k?
October 2009 we welcomed a full house of over 12k to the stoop for an anzac test and took not one detail of anyone there.......3 months later we got 3,688 for our opening game of the season and averaged 3,200 that year?
Sticking posts in the ground, announcing the KO time and declaring we are THE GREATEST GAME is not marketing.
Going large with a multiple week (expensive) run up campaign, doing radio interviews, local papers ads and advertorials, distributing tickets to all and sundry, organising a beer festival, decent half time and full time entertainment and collecting the resulting data.......that's what Toronto Wolfpack were doing from the minute they were told they were in League One.......they were dropping and following up press releases for every signing, they produced a cable TV show....all of this didn't come cheap, but look at the TENS OF MILLIONS that have been wasted on administration costs....our SKY cash covered the 1st team wages, so pretty much all of the other revenue including Mr Hughes investment was on red tape....and don't give me the rent red herring either.....it was 200k a season and even at our lowest times we were covering that on the gate.
I know this is going over some of the old basics, but it is very unfair and I believe unfounded to say we have neither had a backer or fans, because we've had both. It's just one is myopic and as such hasn't seen or cared as the others have drifted away to the tune of about 3,400 over the last decade or so...that's an 85% drop in fans attending games.