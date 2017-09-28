WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrew

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers London Broncos Andrew

Post a reply
Re: Andrew
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:52 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 96
northernbloke wrote:
What's the answer, where is the investment? Who knows

Eric Watson.....was the answer in 2006 and is still the answer!
Re: Andrew
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:24 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5446
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
I believe someone will come in when Toronto, NY,TO..........are in SL and it becomes a northern hemisphere game
Mac out!
Re: Andrew
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:17 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 96
wire-quin wrote:
I believe someone will come in when Toronto, NY,TO..........are in SL and it becomes a northern hemisphere game

..possibly, but not with the current RFL management in place...
Re: Andrew
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:04 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5446
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
GF you don't know that for fact, just because your 'mate' in NZ wont doesn't mean there aren't others. I do agree fatty Woods needs to be booted into touch with a credible business visionary replacing him.
Mac out!
Re: Andrew
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:03 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 96
wire-quin wrote:
GF you don't know that for fact, just because your 'mate' in NZ wont doesn't mean there aren't others.

Yeah...there are a line of them around the Trailfinders Ground just waiting to pick up what's left...and my "mate" lives in London....he's fully aware of the fall of the cub from what could have been as well as the expenses that would be incurred trying to even get us back to a level of 2006 Stability......he is a businessman first though who, to paraphrase a snippet from "Pastel Revolution",

does understand marketing, sponsorship staffing & employment etc etc.....


Well done on the club for finsing their feet and doing well in 2 of the 3 seasons so far in the lower tier, but as is, the club in its current format will not be asked/get back to SL.
Re: Andrew
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:15 am
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 363
Maybe the club should not be in SL then. What have we done to earn the right to be in the top flight.
it may be a hard pill to swallow but maybe we have found our level for the time being.
it might just be that we have to wait for the revolution in the sport with Toronto, ny, maybe wasps in the UK to get the interest in the sport to generate the financial backer and fans to sustain a team in the elite comp
Re: Andrew
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:23 pm
Exiled down south Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 626
That's how I see it NB.
Wire Quin at work
Re: Andrew
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:53 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 96
northernbloke wrote:
...... to get the interest in the sport to generate the financial backer and fans to sustain a team in the elite comp

1. Financial Backer? Really. Have you not met Mr Hughes? He has ploughed many many many Millions into the London Broncos and to be fair to him, has a love for the game and the patience of a saint. What he doesn't have unfortunately for the club, is an ounce of business acumen and therefore the tens of millions he invested have gone down the drain. We don't need any old financial backer, we need one with business acumen. Toronto are still in their infancy and we too had a great first season albeit in SL, but I can only imagine how different things would have been if we had had an Eric Perez on our staff 15 years ago.
2. Fans are there.....they really are. It's just that we never ask them to come. How can the RFL claim 50% of their London Event attendees are from the Capital and half the TV audiences are from the south, but we were chugging along at 4k?
October 2009 we welcomed a full house of over 12k to the stoop for an anzac test and took not one detail of anyone there.......3 months later we got 3,688 for our opening game of the season and averaged 3,200 that year?
Sticking posts in the ground, announcing the KO time and declaring we are THE GREATEST GAME is not marketing.
Going large with a multiple week (expensive) run up campaign, doing radio interviews, local papers ads and advertorials, distributing tickets to all and sundry, organising a beer festival, decent half time and full time entertainment and collecting the resulting data.......that's what Toronto Wolfpack were doing from the minute they were told they were in League One.......they were dropping and following up press releases for every signing, they produced a cable TV show....all of this didn't come cheap, but look at the TENS OF MILLIONS that have been wasted on administration costs....our SKY cash covered the 1st team wages, so pretty much all of the other revenue including Mr Hughes investment was on red tape....and don't give me the rent red herring either.....it was 200k a season and even at our lowest times we were covering that on the gate.

I know this is going over some of the old basics, but it is very unfair and I believe unfounded to say we have neither had a backer or fans, because we've had both. It's just one is myopic and as such hasn't seen or cared as the others have drifted away to the tune of about 3,400 over the last decade or so...that's an 85% drop in fans attending games.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 138 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,9533,06276,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM