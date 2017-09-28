Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm Posts: 5446 Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
GF you don't know that for fact, just because your 'mate' in NZ wont doesn't mean there aren't others. I do agree fatty Woods needs to be booted into touch with a credible business visionary replacing him.
Yeah...there are a line of them around the Trailfinders Ground just waiting to pick up what's left...and my "mate" lives in London....he's fully aware of the fall of the cub from what could have been as well as the expenses that would be incurred trying to even get us back to a level of 2006 Stability......he is a businessman first though who, to paraphrase a snippet from "Pastel Revolution",
does understand marketing, sponsorship staffing & employment etc etc.....
Well done on the club for finsing their feet and doing well in 2 of the 3 seasons so far in the lower tier, but as is, the club in its current format will not be asked/get back to SL.
Maybe the club should not be in SL then. What have we done to earn the right to be in the top flight. it may be a hard pill to swallow but maybe we have found our level for the time being. it might just be that we have to wait for the revolution in the sport with Toronto, ny, maybe wasps in the UK to get the interest in the sport to generate the financial backer and fans to sustain a team in the elite comp
