Call Me God

Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am

Posts: 94



northernbloke wrote: What's the answer, where is the investment? Who knows

Eric Watson.....was the answer in 2006 and is still the answer! Eric Watson.....was the answer in 2006 and is still the answer! wire-quin

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm

Posts: 5446

Location: Looking for a coach that can coach

wire-quin wrote: I believe someone will come in when Toronto, NY,TO..........are in SL and it becomes a northern hemisphere game

Call Me God

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am

Posts: 94

wire-quin wrote: I believe someone will come in when Toronto, NY,TO..........are in SL and it becomes a northern hemisphere game

..possibly, but not with the current RFL management in place... ..possibly, but not with the current RFL management in place... wire-quin

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm

Posts: 5446

Location: Looking for a coach that can coach

wire-quin wrote: GF you don't know that for fact, just because your 'mate' in NZ wont doesn't mean there aren't others. I do agree fatty Woods needs to be booted into touch with a credible business visionary replacing him.

Call Me God

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am

Posts: 94

wire-quin wrote: GF you don't know that for fact, just because your 'mate' in NZ wont doesn't mean there aren't others.

Yeah...there are a line of them around the Trailfinders Ground just waiting to pick up what's left...and my "mate" lives in London....he's fully aware of the fall of the cub from what could have been as well as the expenses that would be incurred trying to even get us back to a level of 2006 Stability......he is a businessman first though who, to paraphrase a snippet from "Pastel Revolution",



does understand marketing, sponsorship staffing & employment etc etc.....



northernbloke wrote: Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm

Posts: 363

Maybe the club should not be in SL then. What have we done to earn the right to be in the top flight.

it may be a hard pill to swallow but maybe we have found our level for the time being.

