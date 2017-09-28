wire-quin wrote:
GF you don't know that for fact, just because your 'mate' in NZ wont doesn't mean there aren't others.
Yeah...there are a line of them around the Trailfinders Ground just waiting to pick up what's left...and my "mate" lives in London....he's fully aware of the fall of the cub from what could have been as well as the expenses that would be incurred trying to even get us back to a level of 2006 Stability......he is a businessman first though who, to paraphrase a snippet from "Pastel Revolution",
does understand marketing, sponsorship staffing & employment etc etc.....
Well done on the club for finsing their feet and doing well in 2 of the 3 seasons so far in the lower tier, but as is, the club in its current format will not be asked/get back to SL.