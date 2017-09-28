WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrew

Re: Andrew
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:52 pm
Call Me God
northernbloke wrote:
What's the answer, where is the investment? Who knows

Eric Watson.....was the answer in 2006 and is still the answer!
Re: Andrew
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:24 pm
wire-quin
I believe someone will come in when Toronto, NY,TO..........are in SL and it becomes a northern hemisphere game
Mac out!
Re: Andrew
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:17 pm
Call Me God
wire-quin wrote:
I believe someone will come in when Toronto, NY,TO..........are in SL and it becomes a northern hemisphere game

..possibly, but not with the current RFL management in place...
Re: Andrew
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:04 am
wire-quin
GF you don't know that for fact, just because your 'mate' in NZ wont doesn't mean there aren't others. I do agree fatty Woods needs to be booted into touch with a credible business visionary replacing him.
Mac out!
