Re: Andrew
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:45 am
wire-quin wrote:
Wigan need specialist coaches such as an attack coach like Deacon and Harris not a general coach. Wane sorts defence, aggression out but they seem to struggle with attacking shape.


Are you trying to say Wiggan don't have specialist coaches? :LOL:
Re: Andrew
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:18 am
Maybe you could name the specialist attack, defence coaches
Mac out!
Re: Andrew
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:29 pm
http://www.totalrl.com/andrew-henderson ... -regrowth/

It's as if Clubb, LMS, McMeeken, Caton Brown, Sarginson, Krasniqui, and many many more never really happened. Jonsey ran a great youth system for many years long before the current management team were in town.
Mac out!
Re: Andrew
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:25 pm
wire-quin wrote:
http://www.totalrl.com/andrew-henderson-insists-committed-london-broncos-regrowth/

It's as if Clubb, LMS, McMeeken, Caton Brown, Sarginson, Krasniqui, and many many more never really happened. Jonsey ran a great youth system for many years long before the current management team were in town.

So much wrong with that article it's hard to know where to start?

But here goes :D
I think London has had its knockers in the past and rightly so

WHAT THE ABSOLUTE F&&K? London RL is just fine buddy.....talk to the guy who pays your wages if you want to know where the problems start and end!
“We’re spreading the gospel down here. We’re giving kids the opportunity to be exposed to Rugby League.

Just checked my wardrobe.....12...that's a dozen Broncos shirts in my wardrobe, 8 in my wife's and I believe my daughter still has about 6....we've been spreading the gospel? Have we F&&K! We are preaching to the converted and us converts aren't getting any younger.......we've had good youth teams and set ups for a decade or more....stop jumping in the good foundations laid by Jones and claiming it as a + in your ledger.
but I’d like to think for the first time we will put our roots in London and Ealing and go from there.”

Not a chance that London Broncos v Wigan Warriors in SL 2019 or later will be played at the Wedding Venue.......not a chance in hell. My flat around the corner in Hanwell recently had a neighbour request to put up a conservatory and he received 33 objections......there are only 20 flats in the Block FFS......not a chance in hell we'd get even temporary stands put up at the venue.
But what I do know and trust is that we are putting the right system and structures in place

Systems that will fold like a cardboard box once old money bags leaves......600 fans paying 10k a game isn't enough to float the ETF boat and as soon as we're "ownerless' we're gone.....a wedding will generate more revenue than we do!
Re: Andrew
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:30 am
GF I fully agree with your sentiments. The only explanation I could come up with is that we will be based at Ealing but play SL at a decent ground. i.e. rent it for 14 games.
I'm not even sure Ealing is set up to be a commercial operation either. Im not talking about events on non match days as thats for the union club, more offices for the marketing :) teams etc
Mac out!
