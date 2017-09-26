atomic

wire-quin wrote: Wigan need specialist coaches such as an attack coach like Deacon and Harris not a general coach. Wane sorts defence, aggression out but they seem to struggle with attacking shape.



Are you trying to say Wiggan don't have specialist coaches?

Maybe you could name the specialist attack, defence coaches Mac out! wire-quin

It's as if Clubb, LMS, McMeeken, Caton Brown, Sarginson, Krasniqui, and many many more never really happened. Jonsey ran a great youth system for many years long before the current management team were in town. It's as if Clubb, LMS, McMeeken, Caton Brown, Sarginson, Krasniqui, and many many more never really happened. Jonsey ran a great youth system for many years long before the current management team were in town. Mac out! Call Me God

wire-quin wrote: http://www.totalrl.com/andrew-henderson-insists-committed-london-broncos-regrowth/



It's as if Clubb, LMS, McMeeken, Caton Brown, Sarginson, Krasniqui, and many many more never really happened. Jonsey ran a great youth system for many years long before the current management team were in town.

So much wrong with that article it's hard to know where to start?



But here goes

I think London has had its knockers in the past and rightly so

WHAT THE ABSOLUTE F&&K? London RL is just fine buddy.....talk to the guy who pays your wages if you want to know where the problems start and end!

“We’re spreading the gospel down here. We’re giving kids the opportunity to be exposed to Rugby League.

Just checked my wardrobe.....12...that's a dozen Broncos shirts in my wardrobe, 8 in my wife's and I believe my daughter still has about 6....we've been spreading the gospel? Have we F&&K! We are preaching to the converted and us converts aren't getting any younger.......we've had good youth teams and set ups for a decade or more....stop jumping in the good foundations laid by Jones and claiming it as a + in your ledger.

but I’d like to think for the first time we will put our roots in London and Ealing and go from there.”

Not a chance that London Broncos v Wigan Warriors in SL 2019 or later will be played at the Wedding Venue.......not a chance in hell. My flat around the corner in Hanwell recently had a neighbour request to put up a conservatory and he received 33 objections......there are only 20 flats in the Block FFS......not a chance in hell we'd get even temporary stands put up at the venue.

But what I do know and trust is that we are putting the right system and structures in place

Systems that will fold like a cardboard box once old money bags leaves......600 fans paying 10k a game isn't enough to float the ETF boat and as soon as we're "ownerless' we're gone.....a wedding will generate more revenue than we do! So much wrong with that article it's hard to know where to start?But here goesWHAT THE ABSOLUTE F&&K? London RL is just fine buddy.....talk to the guy who pays your wages if you want to know where the problems start and end!Just checked my wardrobe.....12...that's a dozen Broncos shirts in my wardrobe, 8 in my wife's and I believe my daughter still has about 6....we've been spreading the gospel? Have we F&&K! We are preaching to the converted and us converts aren't getting any younger.......we've had good youth teams and set ups for a decade or more....stop jumping in the good foundations laid by Jones and claiming it as a + in your ledger.Not a chance that London Broncos v Wigan Warriors in SL 2019 or later will be played at the Wedding Venue.......not a chance in hell. My flat around the corner in Hanwell recently had a neighbour request to put up a conservatory and he received 33 objections......there are only 20 flats in the Block FFS......not a chance in hell we'd get even temporary stands put up at the venue.Systems that will fold like a cardboard box once old money bags leaves......600 fans paying 10k a game isn't enough to float the ETF boat and as soon as we're "ownerless' we're gone.....a wedding will generate more revenue than we do! Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: LU2, the rugbyman and 122 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 1 ... 3 64 posts • Page 7 of 7 Return to London Broncos Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

