wire-quin wrote:
http://www.totalrl.com/andrew-henderson-insists-committed-london-broncos-regrowth/
It's as if Clubb, LMS, McMeeken, Caton Brown, Sarginson, Krasniqui, and many many more never really happened. Jonsey ran a great youth system for many years long before the current management team were in town.
So much wrong with that article it's hard to know where to start?
But here goes
I think London has had its knockers in the past and rightly so
WHAT THE ABSOLUTE F&&K? London RL is just fine buddy.....talk to the guy who pays your wages if you want to know where the problems start and end!
“We’re spreading the gospel down here. We’re giving kids the opportunity to be exposed to Rugby League.
Just checked my wardrobe.....12...that's a dozen Broncos shirts in my wardrobe, 8 in my wife's and I believe my daughter still has about 6....we've been spreading the gospel? Have we F&&K! We are preaching to the converted and us converts aren't getting any younger.......we've had good youth teams and set ups for a decade or more....stop jumping in the good foundations laid by Jones and claiming it as a + in your ledger.
but I’d like to think for the first time we will put our roots in London and Ealing and go from there.”
Not a chance that London Broncos v Wigan Warriors in SL 2019 or later will be played at the Wedding Venue.......not a chance in hell. My flat around the corner in Hanwell recently had a neighbour request to put up a conservatory and he received 33 objections......there are only 20 flats in the Block FFS......not a chance in hell we'd get even temporary stands put up at the venue.
But what I do know and trust is that we are putting the right system and structures in place
Systems that will fold like a cardboard box once old money bags leaves......600 fans paying 10k a game isn't enough to float the ETF boat and as soon as we're "ownerless' we're gone.....a wedding will generate more revenue than we do!