WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrew

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers London Broncos Andrew

Post a reply
Re: Andrew
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:27 pm
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 334
Well disciplined???? You watch a different team to me. Invariably even when we win we are the wrong side of the penalty count, how that makes then disciplined am not sure! The rest I can't disagree with
Re: Andrew
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:20 pm
Exiled down south Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 622
So Wires have sacked Smith and for some of you who rate Andrew so highly will be sleeping uncomfortably in your bed.

Moran and or his rep are heading to Australia head hunting. I'm assuming they will fly from Heathrow so they can nip into Ealing to speak with Andrew ;)
Wire Quin at work
Re: Andrew
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 2:22 pm
crashmon Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Feb 11, 2011 10:01 am
Posts: 58
Wire wont risk Hendo, they will go with a much more proven manager. Hendo needs to get us promoted really before looking at a gig like Wire. We have 2 games coming up vs Widnes and Leigh.. He needs to win at least one of those games for us to have not gone backwards from last season, and I think he needs to get London to come top of the championship next year to be in consideration for a larger SL club.

MPG was the min requirement this year, and it looks like we will miss out owing to dropping silly points vs Cats, Fev and Warrington.... Hopefully we will sneak in, but I have feeling Widnes will want to make sure of third next week, so I dont see us getting anything next week. We will hopefully beat Leigh, but only 5 points will leave us 6th, and in the same place as last year

Geoff
Re: Andrew
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:49 am
Riverside Red User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 06, 2011 7:51 pm
Posts: 155
Location: Lancashire
Dropping silly points against Catalan and Warrington ?

That could also be written as coming up just short against the two Super League teams. The only dropped point was that against Fev.
Re: Andrew
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:50 pm
crashmon Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Feb 11, 2011 10:01 am
Posts: 58
Riverside Red wrote:
Dropping silly points against Catalan and Warrington ?

That could also be written as coming up just short against the two Super League teams. The only dropped point was that against Fev.


Depends on how you look at the game, if Sammut had kicked the penalty into touch 5 mins before the end of the first half, Warrington would not have scored just before 1/2 time and gained both 6 points plus all the momentum going into half time. Therefore out inabilty to perform a simple rugby league ability like kicking a ball into touch when its a penalty cost us the points. That is my view is dropped points, as warrington did not beat us, we beat ourselves.
Re: Andrew
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:15 pm
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 334
Crashmon, you are right. We all have our opinions on that call made by the TJ, reality is it was a penalty, a free kick into touch, the poor execution forced a call by the TJ that should never have been needed.
We lose games more than the other team winning them. How many times have we kicked out on the full from a re start? It's criminal! The not taking kick at goal for penalties or attempting drop goals worry me less, it's the no pressure stuff we get wrong that hurts.
Re: Andrew
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:02 pm
Andover Boy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2012 8:43 pm
Posts: 393
crashmon wrote:
Wire wont risk Hendo, they will go with a much more proven manager.
Geoff

I suspect you're right. Oddly, Warrington find themselves in the same situation as they did when Smith was appointed, in that they have a bunch of players who are underperforming. I would assume they would look to do the same as when appointing Smith, a coach with a track record of coaching top quality players and getting the best out of them.
Catch my band, Sacrilege - dates at //www.sacrilegenwobhm.com
Re: Andrew
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:36 am
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1214
It does not look like they will.
Re: Andrew
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:15 pm
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1214
Following Wigans failure to make the semi finals of The Super League 8s. Changes are said to be planned at the club. Shaun Wane is thought to be keeping his job, but from what I understand, John Winder may well be forced to leave. This would leave an opening for an Assistant Coach with the potential of taking the first team coaches job in the future.
Would Hendo be up for it? I think he would find it hard to turn down if offered. It might be a sensible move for The Pies. However there is no love lost between Ian Lenegan and David Hughes, which would complicate things.
We shall just have to see how things pan out with our award winning coach..
Re: Andrew
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 6:18 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5413
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Wigan need specialist coaches such as an attack coach like Deacon and Harris not a general coach. Wane sorts defence, aggression out but they seem to struggle with attacking shape.
Mac out!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Traffic and 41 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,1921,52076,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM