Well disciplined???? You watch a different team to me. Invariably even when we win we are the wrong side of the penalty count, how that makes then disciplined am not sure! The rest I can't disagree with Exiled down south Cheeky half-back



Moran and or his rep are heading to Australia head hunting. I'm assuming they will fly from Heathrow so they can nip into Ealing to speak with Andrew So Wires have sacked Smith and for some of you who rate Andrew so highly will be sleeping uncomfortably in your bed.

Wire wont risk Hendo, they will go with a much more proven manager. Hendo needs to get us promoted really before looking at a gig like Wire. We have 2 games coming up vs Widnes and Leigh.. He needs to win at least one of those games for us to have not gone backwards from last season, and I think he needs to get London to come top of the championship next year to be in consideration for a larger SL club.



MPG was the min requirement this year, and it looks like we will miss out owing to dropping silly points vs Cats, Fev and Warrington.... Hopefully we will sneak in, but I have feeling Widnes will want to make sure of third next week, so I dont see us getting anything next week. We will hopefully beat Leigh, but only 5 points will leave us 6th, and in the same place as last year



Dropping silly points against Catalan and Warrington ?



That could also be written as coming up just short against the two Super League teams. The only dropped point was that against Fev. crashmon Stevo's Armpit

Dropping silly points against Catalan and Warrington ?



That could also be written as coming up just short against the two Super League teams. The only dropped point was that against Fev.



Depends on how you look at the game, if Sammut had kicked the penalty into touch 5 mins before the end of the first half, Warrington would not have scored just before 1/2 time and gained both 6 points plus all the momentum going into half time. Therefore out inabilty to perform a simple rugby league ability like kicking a ball into touch when its a penalty cost us the points. That is my view is dropped points, as warrington did not beat us, we beat ourselves.



Crashmon, you are right. We all have our opinions on that call made by the TJ, reality is it was a penalty, a free kick into touch, the poor execution forced a call by the TJ that should never have been needed.

We lose games more than the other team winning them. How many times have we kicked out on the full from a re start? It's criminal! The not taking kick at goal for penalties or attempting drop goals worry me less, it's the no pressure stuff we get wrong that hurts. Andover Boy Strong-running second rower



Wire wont risk Hendo, they will go with a much more proven manager.

Geoff

I suspect you're right. Oddly, Warrington find themselves in the same situation as they did when Smith was appointed, in that they have a bunch of players who are underperforming. I would assume they would look to do the same as when appointing Smith, a coach with a track record of coaching top quality players and getting the best out of them.



It does not look like they will. Bostwick Free-scoring winger



Following Wigans failure to make the semi finals of The Super League 8s. Changes are said to be planned at the club. Shaun Wane is thought to be keeping his job, but from what I understand, John Winder may well be forced to leave. This would leave an opening for an Assistant Coach with the potential of taking the first team coaches job in the future.

Would Hendo be up for it? I think he would find it hard to turn down if offered. It might be a sensible move for The Pies. However there is no love lost between Ian Lenegan and David Hughes, which would complicate things.

