Re: Andrew
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:27 pm
Well disciplined???? You watch a different team to me. Invariably even when we win we are the wrong side of the penalty count, how that makes then disciplined am not sure! The rest I can't disagree with
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:20 pm
So Wires have sacked Smith and for some of you who rate Andrew so highly will be sleeping uncomfortably in your bed.

Moran and or his rep are heading to Australia head hunting. I'm assuming they will fly from Heathrow so they can nip into Ealing to speak with Andrew ;)
Wire Quin at work
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 2:22 pm
Wire wont risk Hendo, they will go with a much more proven manager. Hendo needs to get us promoted really before looking at a gig like Wire. We have 2 games coming up vs Widnes and Leigh.. He needs to win at least one of those games for us to have not gone backwards from last season, and I think he needs to get London to come top of the championship next year to be in consideration for a larger SL club.

MPG was the min requirement this year, and it looks like we will miss out owing to dropping silly points vs Cats, Fev and Warrington.... Hopefully we will sneak in, but I have feeling Widnes will want to make sure of third next week, so I dont see us getting anything next week. We will hopefully beat Leigh, but only 5 points will leave us 6th, and in the same place as last year

Geoff
