Am with you bosty, if he got offered a job with a big club why would he turn it down? It would be stupid of him if he chose to turn it down should an offer come up.

I would be gob smacked if he went to wire though, I am more with the other suggestion that Catalan might have tempted him.

Funny old thing I agree with WQ as well, I like the bloke (hendo not WQ) but what actually has he achieved? As a club so far we have achieved nothing apart from what was expected! Finish second to Hull KR, and unless we do summat pretty special in our next 3 games we will miss out on the MP game which in my mind is actually an under achievement this season.

So what actually has he done that makes him stand out.