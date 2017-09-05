WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrew

Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:32 pm
Riverside Red
Joined: Mon Jun 06, 2011 7:51 pm
Posts: 149
Location: Lancashire
Rumours before the game had Smith being replaced by Rabbitoh's Maguire, who has today been sacked.
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 11:06 am
Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1185
With it being said that Maguire is now staying in Australia. Hendo is now being mentioned as a replacement for Tony Smith.
He did his cause no harm at all last Saturday night.
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 12:10 pm
brian2
Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1634
With it being said that Maguire is now staying in Australia. Hendo is now being mentioned as a replacement for Tony Smith.


Lets hope the delights of Warrington (are there any?) do not hold any attractions for him...............
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 5:20 pm
Honkytonk
Joined: Tue Jan 15, 2013 3:37 pm
Posts: 299
Cant see Hendo going anywhere yet. Moved his family down here and seems settled
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:56 pm
Bostwick
Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1185
The guy has ambition and talent . When he took London job his family were in Castleford and that did not hold him back.
He will move, it may not happen yet, but it will happen.
I do not think David Hughes would hold him back either.
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 7:13 am
wire-quin
wire-quin User avatar
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5370
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Hendo will not get the Wire job, not a chance on this earth is Simon Moran going to gamble on bringing in a junior unproved coach to turn around a failing monster.

I'm still unsure what Hendo has achieved. Maybe I'm missing something.
