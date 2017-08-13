|
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 191
|
Don't be silly homer, no way the ref could possibly have been balanced, you must have counted wrong, it's always someone else fault that we blew it!!!!
Through the season I have seen very few penalties against us we didn't deserve, same with penalties in our favour, we get what we should, some folk will never agree though
|
|
Mon Aug 14, 2017 6:45 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5336
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
|
The ref had a difficult match to manage. it was tough, niggly but to be fair he was consistent to both teams. My concern was that from the KO we kept getting in his face, I think this was due to lack of composure due to the importance of the game which I also think was the reason we didn't take the one point at the end. Poor.
|
Mac out!
|
Mon Aug 14, 2017 8:17 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm
Posts: 1020
Location: Balamoray
|
The referee was frustrating I am sure for both sides. You could pick holes in his performance but the two stand out issues I have are one how did he miss the forward pass at the start of the second half and two how can he miss Rich Moore being 3m in front of him all the time!
Frankly we lost the game, not the referee. If we cant take the physicality then we cant even have a hope to compete in SL.
The injuries are a worry, Api was playing for most of the game with his arm dangling by his side, we lost Matt D before half time, Barthau was off for a spell and Jarrod at the end of the game.
One thing that is beginning to grate on me is the almost libraryesque feel to the match day, I mean it was so quiet, any wonder the players are struggling to keep focused - where is the 18th man ?
|
|
Mon Aug 14, 2017 9:31 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5336
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
|
It went very quiet when the final whistle blew, I commented to SteveL. I think yesterday was a realisation that there is still away to go. When you look at Leighs 2 years trying to go up, the big shift they made in year 2 was to bring in grisly tough forwards whilst still playing expansive footy. This is something we need to do. Are the likes of Eddie B, Gee, Rocky, Evans, Spencer etc etc dominant enough? We have one prop who stands out each game and makes an impact. We have some decent back rowers (if we could keep Wilde that would be good) and a couple of good hookers.
For me we need 4 props and a decent centre. Unfortunately Purtell didn't work out
|
Mac out!
|
Mon Aug 14, 2017 12:19 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 191
|
Wq bang on. Leigh built slowly, they got the venue sorted first with the village, then built year on year. Last year was an improvement on the year before, this year I suspect at the end we will look back and say we have either gone back a step or stood still.
The important thing is stability, yes I agree we need to bring in some impact players, but we can't do what london always seems to do which is stumble into every season with a new set up
|
|
Fri Aug 18, 2017 9:53 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2012 8:43 pm
Posts: 388
|
Exiled down south wrote:
He hasn't achieved anything yet and is very junior in terms of coaching. He got one of 3 full time teams in the second tier of RL to second place(took a hammering at the top club). We were knocked out of the CC at the first hurdle at home. We performed poorly earlier in the season losing games that maybe we shouldn't, and after the Toulouse game we dipped.
We did well against a poor Catalans team away on Sat but didn't win critically. Let's not get overly excited.
Don't for one moment compare him to D.Powell. He has done the hard yards with a number of clubs in 2 leagues for years.
From my perspective there is some validity in this, although it rather takes 2nd place for granted (given that one of the other full-time teams is Bradford). However, I feel that Hendo's influence on the regeneration of the Club as a whole is not being recognised here. He appears to be a central figure in this, and any growth and results on the playing field must be matched with growth and results off it. Neither will be achieved overnight, but we are making strides on both fronts.
|
|
Sat Aug 19, 2017 10:16 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5336
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
|
From my perspective there is some validity in this, although it rather takes 2nd place for granted (given that one of the other full-time teams is Bradford).
Thats a very poor comparison, I'm sorry but that doesn't make our success/failure this season any more remarkable.
I agree he is keen to bring the club together but he's inherited that by default. Im sure Mac, Powell, Joey all wanted something similar. As you have suggested only time will tell. History has shown DH wants immediate success and that clearly hasn't worked. Sadly when you watch SL games there are many ex Broncos juniors playing.
|
Mac out!
|
Sat Aug 19, 2017 10:48 am
|
Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 3134
Location: Fax Vegas
|
Four full-time teams if you include the Bulls. I think you've got a good coach but as it as been said, finished 2nd and are full-time so should have been expected. Next season if you are still in the Championship you need to be pushing for first spot all the way, your squad looks pretty decent just depends who else is in there. Fax have managed 2 out 3 middle 8's under Marshall with a part-time squad so Hendo should be pushing for more from his players. Last few games will be interesting but your result last week could really screw you in the end, look forward to our game.
|
|
Sat Aug 19, 2017 12:16 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 191
|
I disagree that DH wants immediate success. If he had wanted that he would have done a kougash. He wants success though, but is that not the aim of every person involved in sport, you generally don't play to lose.
Is it just hendo? Or is it not the coaching team that are responsible for what is happening at the club overall? I would say the latter. Don't get me wrong hendo is the pivot point but in the grand scheme of things and likely hood of him being poached, reality is we have achieved nothing extra this year yet! And his worth as a coach is yet to be proven
|
|
Sun Aug 20, 2017 12:23 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5336
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
|
Four full-time teams if you include the Bulls. I think you've got a good coach but as it as been said, finished 2nd and are full-time so should have been expected. Next season if you are still in the Championship you need to be pushing for first spot all the way, your squad looks pretty decent just depends who else is in there. Fax have managed 2 out 3 middle 8's under Marshall with a part-time squad so Hendo should be pushing for more from his players. Last few games will be interesting but your result last week could really screw you in the end, look forward to our game.
Sheens, Marshall and Sharp have all performed better than Hendo this year. You could even include Duffy at Swinton with a club about to fold.
Well done to Fax on the performance yesterday at Wire, very impressive. Demonstrates why you have the best defence in the league.
Next year there will be Toronto who will be dangerous, Toulouse, one full time team Possibly HKR, Leigh, Catalans, Widnes etc, plus London pushing at the top. Not forgetting Fax and Fev who have been tremendous over the past few years.
|
Mac out!