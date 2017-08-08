WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Statisticians ASSEMBLE

Re: Statisticians ASSEMBLE
Post Tue Aug 08, 2017 10:04 pm
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Yep you're right Hammy, I was just trying to see if I could find some reason for us being so feckin shoite this season - we've tried blaming Green, Nige, Bulls players, previous admin, RFL, -12, other clubs, Admin 1,2,3 etc - I think the only ones we cant blame are ourselves the fans, unless you count not buying beer in the ground as a potential cause of our shoitness :lol: :lol:


I don't think there's a sane thing left in the world that we haven't already blamed, so I'm going back to the old favourite of Iestyn Harris again. That's the blame that keeps on blaming.
Re: Statisticians ASSEMBLE
Post Wed Aug 09, 2017 2:18 pm
Personally I believe that had the ref given the Joynt voluntary tackle the whole course of history would be different.
Re: Statisticians ASSEMBLE
Post Wed Aug 09, 2017 2:37 pm
And Withers was never a knock on.....
Re: Statisticians ASSEMBLE
Post Wed Aug 09, 2017 5:43 pm
Scarey71 wrote:
And Withers was never a knock on.....

The thing about that one was that even if he did get his finger nails to it (which I will deny 'til the end of time) the ball still went backwards relative to his hands and on to Pryce so wasn't even a knock on.
Re: Statisticians ASSEMBLE
Post Wed Aug 09, 2017 6:35 pm
And Jordan Pansy was definitely feckin offside
Re: Statisticians ASSEMBLE
Post Wed Aug 09, 2017 6:37 pm
And Penguin should never have been given a red card in his last game - bent cummings
Re: Statisticians ASSEMBLE
Post Wed Aug 09, 2017 8:46 pm
and why did we go for two in the million pound game aaaaaaaaaaaaarrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrggggggggggghhhhhhhhhhh
Re: Statisticians ASSEMBLE
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 1:37 pm
Another new combo today in Smith, Thomas, Aston, Moore.
