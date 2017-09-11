Cardiff_05 wrote: Fair enough! Thanks for that.



Shame there isn't a decent level rugby league team down here in Cardiff, there's obviously some talent around here that is under-used in a rugby league context. When you look at all the quality rugby union players from South Wales, there'd be surely a decent amount who would fancy playing rugby league at Championship/Super League level if there was a team in Cardiff.



The Celtic Crusaders thing was badly managed and located in completely the wrong place. Would love the RFL and Cardiff Council to get behind a Welsh team properly!

Celtic Crusaders failed purely for off-field reasons, in the two years they were doing youth development they brought through four SL quality players in Ben Flower, Gil Dudson, Lloyd White and Elliot Kear plus a number of others who are still playing at lower levels. If they hadn't had ownership problems there would likely be dozens of Welsh juniors in SL at this point. Ironically Wales RL is actually a lot stronger now than it was then with Wales beating England at U16s level last week and Welsh schools doing well in the RL Champion Schools tournament, including one from Cardiff that has dominated the competition for the past 3 years at its age group.