WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - COHA

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk COHA

Post a reply
Re: COHA
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:05 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18136
Location: Back in Hull.
Can only be a good thing recruiting from other areas, the Welsh under 16's recently beat England under 16's aswell.

The twins look massive, for 16 years old to be as big as Radders and Ellis, lets hope they have the attitude and skill to go with their size.
Re: COHA
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:42 pm
Cardiff_05 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 4979
Location: Caerdydd
Any idea if these Welsh lads are all relocating to Hull? Would imagine so but it's a big upheaval at their age to play academy rugby.
Re: COHA
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:45 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2793
"The lads will go up and train with their clubs on a regular basis, get more experience and get coaching with players of a good standard and will bring it back to their community clubs. Travel has been an issue in the past but now I hear that plans are in place for them to travel, train and adapt. I don’t see travel being an issue, they’re good enough and I think they’ll progress.

“When they get to the end of under 16, a decision will be made of whether to go into the 19s and then they could move to the north of England.”


... from the article above.
Re: COHA
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:49 pm
Cardiff_05 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 4979
Location: Caerdydd
ccs wrote:
... from the article above.



Fair enough! Thanks for that.

Shame there isn't a decent level rugby league team down here in Cardiff, there's obviously some talent around here that is under-used in a rugby league context. When you look at all the quality rugby union players from South Wales, there'd be surely a decent amount who would fancy playing rugby league at Championship/Super League level if there was a team in Cardiff.

The Celtic Crusaders thing was badly managed and located in completely the wrong place. Would love the RFL and Cardiff Council to get behind a Welsh team properly!
Re: COHA
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 5:00 pm
DABHAND User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Apr 22, 2008 10:01 pm
Posts: 1248
Location: High on a hill
Have the Welsh twins signed for Hull
Born and raised on Black and White
Re: COHA
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 5:52 pm
headhunter User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm
Posts: 17076
Location: South Wales
Cardiff_05 wrote:
Fair enough! Thanks for that.

Shame there isn't a decent level rugby league team down here in Cardiff, there's obviously some talent around here that is under-used in a rugby league context. When you look at all the quality rugby union players from South Wales, there'd be surely a decent amount who would fancy playing rugby league at Championship/Super League level if there was a team in Cardiff.

The Celtic Crusaders thing was badly managed and located in completely the wrong place. Would love the RFL and Cardiff Council to get behind a Welsh team properly!
Celtic Crusaders failed purely for off-field reasons, in the two years they were doing youth development they brought through four SL quality players in Ben Flower, Gil Dudson, Lloyd White and Elliot Kear plus a number of others who are still playing at lower levels. If they hadn't had ownership problems there would likely be dozens of Welsh juniors in SL at this point. Ironically Wales RL is actually a lot stronger now than it was then with Wales beating England at U16s level last week and Welsh schools doing well in the RL Champion Schools tournament, including one from Cardiff that has dominated the competition for the past 3 years at its age group.
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
Re: COHA
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:43 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18136
Location: Back in Hull.
Despite being told Rovers have all the best academy prospects at COHA, Hull FC ring fenced player Jack Brown wins player and players player award.

Not sure if many know much about him, but this kid is one hell of a prospect, potential to go all the way and one to keep an eye on
Re: COHA
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:10 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1731
Dave K. wrote:
Despite being told Rovers have all the best academy prospects at COHA, Hull FC ring fenced player Jack Brown wins player and players player award.

Not sure if many know much about him, but this kid is one hell of a prospect, potential to go all the way and one to keep an eye on

Your a sucker for punishment dave, your forms not the best on identifying potential , "players that will go all the way" probably best just seeing how the lad goes , rather then making crazy statements that will make you look stupid again
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 5miler, airliebird,runninglate!, captaincaveman, Cardiff_05, Chris71, DABHAND, Edinburgh Warrior, fosdyke99, fun time frankie, Homenaway, K-Diddy, Mild mannered Janitor, Paddyfc, swissfan, Tarquin Fuego, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, Tinkerman23, yorksguy1865 and 267 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,9772,04176,2204,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM