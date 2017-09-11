|
Can only be a good thing recruiting from other areas, the Welsh under 16's recently beat England under 16's aswell.
The twins look massive, for 16 years old to be as big as Radders and Ellis, lets hope they have the attitude and skill to go with their size.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:42 pm
|
Any idea if these Welsh lads are all relocating to Hull? Would imagine so but it's a big upheaval at their age to play academy rugby.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:45 pm
|
"The lads will go up and train with their clubs on a regular basis, get more experience and get coaching with players of a good standard and will bring it back to their community clubs. Travel has been an issue in the past but now I hear that plans are in place for them to travel, train and adapt. I don’t see travel being an issue, they’re good enough and I think they’ll progress.
“When they get to the end of under 16, a decision will be made of whether to go into the 19s and then they could move to the north of England.”
... from the article above.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:49 pm
|
ccs wrote:
... from the article above.
Fair enough! Thanks for that.
Shame there isn't a decent level rugby league team down here in Cardiff, there's obviously some talent around here that is under-used in a rugby league context. When you look at all the quality rugby union players from South Wales, there'd be surely a decent amount who would fancy playing rugby league at Championship/Super League level if there was a team in Cardiff.
The Celtic Crusaders thing was badly managed and located in completely the wrong place. Would love the RFL and Cardiff Council to get behind a Welsh team properly!
Mon Sep 11, 2017 5:00 pm
|
Have the Welsh twins signed for Hull
Mon Sep 11, 2017 5:52 pm
Cardiff_05 wrote:
Fair enough! Thanks for that.
Shame there isn't a decent level rugby league team down here in Cardiff, there's obviously some talent around here that is under-used in a rugby league context. When you look at all the quality rugby union players from South Wales, there'd be surely a decent amount who would fancy playing rugby league at Championship/Super League level if there was a team in Cardiff.
The Celtic Crusaders thing was badly managed and located in completely the wrong place. Would love the RFL and Cardiff Council to get behind a Welsh team properly!
Celtic Crusaders failed purely for off-field reasons, in the two years they were doing youth development they brought through four SL quality players in Ben Flower, Gil Dudson, Lloyd White and Elliot Kear plus a number of others who are still playing at lower levels. If they hadn't had ownership problems there would likely be dozens of Welsh juniors in SL at this point. Ironically Wales RL is actually a lot stronger now than it was then with Wales beating England at U16s level last week and Welsh schools doing well in the RL Champion Schools tournament, including one from Cardiff that has dominated the competition for the past 3 years at its age group.
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:43 pm
|
Despite being told Rovers have all the best academy prospects at COHA, Hull FC ring fenced player Jack Brown wins player and players player award.
Not sure if many know much about him, but this kid is one hell of a prospect, potential to go all the way and one to keep an eye on
Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:10 pm
|
Dave K. wrote:
Despite being told Rovers have all the best academy prospects at COHA, Hull FC ring fenced player Jack Brown wins player and players player award.
Not sure if many know much about him, but this kid is one hell of a prospect, potential to go all the way and one to keep an eye on
Your a sucker for punishment dave, your forms not the best on identifying potential , "players that will go all the way" probably best just seeing how the lad goes , rather then making crazy statements that will make you look stupid again
