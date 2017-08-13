[quote="R.B.A"]Neither Hull or Rovers can afford or are prepared to fund their own competitive junior set up. The RFL pay 50% of the costs of COHA whilst Hudge and Pearson personally split the the other 50% equally between them. It comes direct from their pockets, not the Clubs coffers.It is actually a very well funded and resourced set up, though at the minute I think the players are seen very much as guinea pigs.Following on from RBA's post....Does anyone know the detail as to how this funding "offer" from RL actually works ??1) How many levels of the Rugby League is it open to ?2) Do all clubs in the same tier get the same total cash amount ? (discounting Rovers relegation to a lower tier which may leave them in an advantageous position versus other Championship clubs)3) As with Hull / Rovers, have all other SL clubs had to find a partner before they get their 50% of total costs ?4) If pairing is not the norm why was this arrangement the requirement for these 2 particular clubs ?5) If the 50% rule is the norm for all I suppose it means the more you invest in your Academy, then of course the greater the RL funding, could mean huge funding bias between the haves and the have not clubs.6) Is it true the 50% funding to our clubs was only on condition that the 2 clubs merged their academies ?7) Was the process and end decisions transparent ? ie were were SL clubs involved in creating the "system" ? or was it a fait acomplis agreed by the RL hierarchy alone. ?Are the minutes of the RFL "Academy agreement" and or the relative terms for each club or tier available to view online ?