|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18126
Location: Back in Hull.
|
To be a bit more positive, two very good wins this weekend for both the 16's and 19's.
The 19's have finished 3rd and have been on great form which a big part played from the Hull players (despite what Rovers fans keep saying there have all the best players).
16's beat Wigan away and would have beat Saints as well a couple of weeks ago(was winning easily until they had a man sent off).
|
|
Sun Aug 13, 2017 9:15 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30216
|
Dave K. wrote:
To be a bit more positive, two very good wins this weekend for both the 16's and 19's.
The 19's have finished 3rd and have been on great form which a big part played from the Hull players (despite what Rovers fans keep saying there have all the best players).
16's beat Wigan away and would have beat Saints as well a couple of weeks ago(was winning easily until they had a man sent off).
I was at the 16's game at Wigan. Wigan were probably the better team but Hull were much bigger and that told in the end as Hull scored two tries in the last four minutes to win the game. What I don't know is the age of the Hull team, but Wigan were an U15 side not U16's.
Last edited by Rogues Gallery
on Mon Aug 14, 2017 8:08 am, edited 1 time in total.
|
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS
For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.
For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.
Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
|
Mon Aug 14, 2017 7:02 am
|
Uppo58
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 452
|
DGM wrote:
Sometimes perception isn't quite the reality.
There's no doubt that Powell is incredibly good at taking players in and improving them by moulding them to fit into his game plan seamlessly.
However, their record for bringing through youngsters isn't special under Powell. Milner & Holmes maybe, although both are 25ish and knocking around the 17 when Powell arrived. Maher? Other than that, a few youngsters have got a game here & there. I'd say a youngster has more change of game time under Radford than Powell based on the past few years.
If Hull are "awash" with overseas players, then I'm not sure what adjective to use for Cas' overseas contingent: Roberts, Moors, Hitchcox, Springer, Larroyer, Webster, Millington, Sene-Lefao, Monaghan. Hull have 7, fyi. Of course, not all count a Non-Fed, but this is a debate about youngsters & the blocking of their path to the first team.
Then look through the rest of the Cas team. Cook, McMeeken, McShane, Minikin, Hardaker, Gale, Eden - all brought in.
I'm not trying to criticise Powell or Cas, but I refute the statements that youngsters will have a better chance under Powell, and the assertion Hull have more overseas players.
A good summing of the relative merits DGM.
|
|
Tue Aug 15, 2017 11:58 am
|
Joined:
Thu Jan 02, 2003 4:11 pmPosts:
43382Location:
rlfans flying wing man
|
Rogues Gallery wrote:
I was at the 16's game at Wigan. Wigan were probably the better team but Hull were much bigger and that told in the end as Hull scored two tries in the last four minutes to win the game. What I don't know is the age of the Hull team, but Wigan were an U15 side not U16's.
5 x u16 from the team I saw.
|
|
Tue Aug 15, 2017 12:01 pm
|
Joined:
Thu Jan 02, 2003 4:11 pmPosts:
43382Location:
rlfans flying wing man
|
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
RBA knows about these things for sure, I bet that's true!
On this occasion he does have good knowledge
|
|
Tue Aug 15, 2017 12:03 pm
|
Joined:
Thu Jan 02, 2003 4:11 pmPosts:
43382Location:
rlfans flying wing man
|
Dave K. wrote:
It is a concern, but there is nothing to stop the signing for the COHA when they are 16 or either team when they are 18.
Apart from the new 10k compensation rule
|
|
Tue Aug 15, 2017 1:42 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4748
|
For those that watch COHA and the reserves, hows Cameron Scott gone for you? Probably went under the radar in our recent meltdown, but he was one of a a fair few crown jewels in our academy. Was one of the most sought after 16 year olds that we managed to keep hold of...before obvious events
Has all the attributes to be a special player so interesting to see how he develops with you
|
|
Wed Aug 16, 2017 8:05 am
|
Uppo58
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 452
|
[quote="R.B.A"]Neither Hull or Rovers can afford or are prepared to fund their own competitive junior set up. The RFL pay 50% of the costs of COHA whilst Hudge and Pearson personally split the the other 50% equally between them. It comes direct from their pockets, not the Clubs coffers.
It is actually a very well funded and resourced set up, though at the minute I think the players are seen very much as guinea pigs.
Following on from RBA's post....
Does anyone know the detail as to how this funding "offer" from RL actually works ??
1) How many levels of the Rugby League is it open to ?
2) Do all clubs in the same tier get the same total cash amount ? (discounting Rovers relegation to a lower tier which may leave them in an advantageous position versus other Championship clubs)
3) As with Hull / Rovers, have all other SL clubs had to find a partner before they get their 50% of total costs ?
4) If pairing is not the norm why was this arrangement the requirement for these 2 particular clubs ?
5) If the 50% rule is the norm for all I suppose it means the more you invest in your Academy, then of course the greater the RL funding, could mean huge funding bias between the haves and the have not clubs.
6) Is it true the 50% funding to our clubs was only on condition that the 2 clubs merged their academies ?
7) Was the process and end decisions transparent ? ie were were SL clubs involved in creating the "system" ? or was it a fait acomplis agreed by the RL hierarchy alone. ?
Are the minutes of the RFL "Academy agreement" and or the relative terms for each club or tier available to view online ?
|
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:44 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm
Posts: 17075
Location: South Wales
|
|
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:55 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3938
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
R.B.A wrote:
Neither Hull or Rovers can afford or are prepared to fund their own competitive junior set up. The RFL pay 50% of the costs of COHA whilst Hudge and Pearson personally split the the other 50% equally between them. It comes direct from their pockets, not the Clubs coffers.
It is actually a very well funded and resourced set up, though at the minute I think the players are seen very much as guinea pigs.
For those who want to see an end to the merger, I suggest they get used to it because I believe contracts have been exchanged with the RFL to extend the partnership till the end of 2022 at the earliest.
Perhaps Hull just need to be smarter and stop Rovers signing the best players!
With regards the latest crop of Scholars. I believe that COH have now been back into the community game and made some more offers to different kids. Whilst these lads may be unfancied currently, and the best players have gone to Cas, it doesn't mean follow that they will still be the best at 16/19/23. Let's hope these new lads make the most of their opportunity and we are watching them in our first teams in years to come.
Just like all the other 'INVESTMENTS' that AP has made with regards to the club, they are that, an investment in his business, he will get back that money (And some) one way or the other or do you think he is a benefactor owner that throws a shed load of his own personal money at the club?
Now that Rovers are back in SL the sledging with regard to 'lower league team' etc cannot be used and with respect to the COHA personnel, would this now change the balance somewhat?
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Beanman, bonaire, Chris71, dr_feelgood, Fields of Fire, Itchy Arsenal, jeffers, knockersbumpMKII, reliant robin, rover49, Touchliner, William Melvin Hicks and 165 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk